The BOYZ lose its trademark to group name after failed negotiations with IST Entertainment

THE BOYZ, the South Korean K-pop group, previously announced their decision to part ways with IST Entertainment and sign with the agency ONE HUNDRED. However, despite efforts to trademark their name, it has been revealed that negotiations fell through, and the group will now need to rebrand under a new name.

On December 4, 2024, ONE HUNDRED, The BOYZ's new agency, stated that they were unable to accept the terms proposed by IST Entertainment during trademark negotiations, as the conditions were deemed unreasonable. ONE HUNDRED found IST Entertainment's conditions unreasonable and could not accept them. The agency expressed regret, noting that despite their best efforts, they could not reach a positive outcome.

ONE HUNDRED also emphasized that they were committed to continuing negotiations until the end of the contract, aiming for a smooth and amicable transition for the group. Even if the negotiations ultimately failed, the company assured that they were prepared to ensure THE BOYZ could continue their activities under a better brand name.

In preparation for the potential breakdown in negotiations with IST Entertainment, Onehundred has already taken steps to register alternative names, including The Boys, The New Boyz, and TNBZ. These efforts reflect their anticipation of the need to rebrand following the failed discussions over trademark rights.

The Boyz will officially part ways with IST Entertainment when their contracts expire on December 5, 2024. Following this, all 11 members will move to ONE HUNDRED, an entertainment agency co-founded by MC Mong and Cha Ga Won, chairwoman of p_Arc Group. ONE HUNDRED also has affiliations with Big Planet Made, home to artists like Lee Seung Gi and SHINee’s Taemin, as well as INB100, which represents EXO’s Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin.

