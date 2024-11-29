December 2024 K-drama schedule: Squid Game 2, Light Shop and more, 6 exciting shows to look forward to

With just one month left in 2024, the K-drama scene is filled with excitement. December brings a lineup of highly anticipated series, including Squid Game 2 and Light Shop, alongside other fresh titles. Fans can expect thrilling plots, compelling characters, and unforgettable moments to close out the year.

1. Light Shop- December 4, 2024

Cast: Ju Ji Hoon, Park Bo Young, Bae Sung Woo, Uhm Tae Goo, Kim Seol Hyun, Lee Jung Eun, Park Hyuk Kwon, Kim Min Ha, Kim Seon Hwa

Director: Kim Hee Won

Writer: Kang Full

Number of episodes: 8

Network: Disney+

Genre: Drama

Based on the novel titled Shop of the Lamp by Kang Full, the series follows a group of strangers, each struggling to come to terms with a traumatic event from their past. Despite their attempts to move forward with their lives, they are mysteriously drawn to a peculiar light shop tucked away at the end of a shadowy alley. The shop is guarded by a cautious shopkeeper, and it holds the potential to unlock the secrets of their past, present, and future.

2. Sorry Not Sorry - December 5, 2024

Cast: Jeon So Min, Choi Daniel

Director: Min Ji Young

Number of episodes: 12

Network: KBS

Genre: Comedy, Romance, Drama

Ji Song I, a single woman dumped overnight, moves to a new town, struggling with part-time jobs to pay off her home loan. To fit in with local moms, she pretends to be married. Her estranged best friend, Choi Ha Na, is a meticulous working mom who thrives on routines. Meanwhile, pottery teacher An Chan Yang, a social media addict with a sweet exterior, shows a different side of the new town lifestyle. The series explores their evolving relationships and struggles.

Advertisement

3. Who is She - December 18, 2024

Cast: Kim Hae Sook, Jung Ji So, Jung Jin Young, Chae Won Bin

Director: Park Yong Soon

Writer: Heo Seung Min

Number of episodes: 12

Network: KBS2

Genre: Drama, Comedy

After O Mal Sun, now in her 70s, has a fight with her daughter and leaves home, her appearance mysteriously reverts to her 20s. Using the name O Du Ri, she decides to pursue her unfulfilled dream of becoming a singer. She joins Unis Entertainment as an idol trainee, where she meets Daniel Han, a former idol group leader turned producer. Meanwhile, her granddaughter, Choi Ha Na, gives up her academic future to also become a trainee at Unis, chasing her own singing dream.

4. Check In Hanyang - December 21, 2024

Cast: Bae In Hyuk, Kim Ji Eun, Jung Gun Joo, DKZ’s Jaechan

Director: Myung Hyun Woo

Writer: Park Hyun Jin

Number of episodes: 16

Network: Channel A

Genre: Drama, Comedy

Advertisement

Set in the Joseon era, this period drama centers on four interns at a prestigious guesthouse, each hiding their true identity. One is a woman posing as a man, another is a prince in disguise. The third intern is the heir to the guesthouse but has no interest in taking over the family business, while the fourth is a man desperately in need of money. Together, they navigate the complexities of their secret lives in a world full of intrigue and deception.

5. Namib

Cast: Go Hyun Jung, Ryeoun

Director: Jung Da Won, Han Sang Jae

Number of episodes: 12

Network: ENA

Genres: Life, Drama

The plot of Namib follows producer Kang Su Hyun, renowned for her intuitive idol training skills, who is fired from Pandora Entertainment and becomes the breadwinner of her family. Her husband, Sim Jun Seok, a former music producer who became a homemaker after their son lost his hearing in an accident, longs to return to work. Determined to rebuild her career, Kang Su Hyun selects Yoo Jin Woo, a struggling trainee with a troubled past, as her next project.

Advertisement

6. Squid Game 2

Cast: Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byun Hun, Wi Ha Joon

Director: Hwang Dong Hyuk

Writer: Hwang Dong Hyuk

Number of episodes: 7

Network: Netflix

Genres: Action, Thriller, Mystery, Drama

Seong Gi Hun, also known as Player 456, returns to the Squid Game after winning the previous round. Now aware of the brutal reality behind the game, he is determined to save the lives of other players and convince them to end the game once and for all. However, his good intentions are tested as the lure of millions of won threatens to undermine his efforts.