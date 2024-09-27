Kim Hye Yoon earns praise from Konkuk University for returning to alma mater after 5 years as guest lecturer

Actress Kim Hye Yoon recently earned praise from her alma mater, Konkuk University, when she returned as a guest lecturer five years after graduating. Known for her stellar performances in dramas like Lovely Runner and Extraordinary You, Hye Yoon took time out of her busy schedule to inspire students in the very place where her acting career blossomed. The university shared that while they often invite alumni to return as guest lecturers, many celebrities either decline or don’t respond. However, Kim Hye Yoon not only accepted the invitation but also gave a full lecture, much to the delight of both the faculty and students.

Fans were thrilled by her appearance and quickly shared clips and pictures from the event on social media. Some even revealed that Kim Hye Yoon spoke about her experience working on Lovely Runner, showing her personal notes from the script. Her engagement with the students, along with the wisdom she shared about balancing an acting career and academics, was highly appreciated by the university.

Take a look at some of the pictures from the event here;

Kim Hye Yoon, who joined Konkuk University in 2015, managed to juggle her studies and her rising acting career while consistently earning a merit-based full-ride scholarship. She graduated in 2019 with a degree in film studies, proving that hard work and talent can go hand-in-hand.

Just a day before her guest lecture, Kim Hye Yoon was honored at the Seoul International Drama Awards 2024, where she, alongside her Lovely Runner co-star Byeon Woo Seok, won the Outstanding Asia Stars Award. In her acceptance speech, she thanked the writers, directors, cast, and crew of the drama and expressed deep gratitude to her fans, known as "hyeppyendings."

Advertisement

Looking ahead, Kim Hye Yoon is set to star in the upcoming SBS drama Human Starting from Today, where she will share the screen with All of Us Are Dead actor Lomon. The fantasy rom-com, scheduled to air in 2025, promises to be a fresh take on the classic gumiho (nine-tailed fox) legend, with Hye Yoon playing an unconventional Gen Z gumiho who accidentally becomes human after crossing paths with a narcissistic soccer player.

ALSO READ: Lovely Runner nostalgia: OST music videos for Sudden Shower, Spring Snow and more songs released with Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon; Watch