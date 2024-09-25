‘Thank you for creating Im Sol’: Lovely Runner’s Kim Hye Yoon, SEVENTEEN’s BSS, and more win big at 2024 Seoul International Drama Awards; Byeon Woo Seok makes special appearance

The Seoul International Drama Awards 2024 took place from September 25 to September 27 at the KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, South Korea. Known as the SDA, this annual award ceremony recognizes and honors excellence in television drama production from around the world.

The live stream was followed by the Purple Carpet event, where attendees graced the carpet as they entered the venue. This year's submission marked the highest participation in the history of the SDA, with a total of 346 entries from 48 countries and regions. The 2024 ceremony is the nineteenth edition of the Seoul International Drama Awards, which began in 2006. It is organized by the Seoul Drama Awards Organizing Committee and the Korean Broadcasters Association.

Lovely Runner’s Kim Hye Yoon, Byeon Woo Seok win big

Lovely Runner’s Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok both won the Outstanding Asia Stars Awards. In her acceptance speech as translated by @lilymelodies she said “Hello, I am Kim Hye Yoon! Through Lovely Runner, we are receiving a lot of love, I am extremely honored & grateful. First of all, thank you for creating Im Sol, writer-nim, director-nims & I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely say thank you to all the actors & staff. "

She further expressed her gratitude, noting that many people voted, allowing her to receive this award. She thanked Subeom (Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon's fandom name) and all her supporters, especially her fans, "hyeppyendings" (Kim Hye Yoon's fandom). She sincerely conveyed her appreciation and promised to become an actor who showcases a diverse range of roles in the future.

Her co-star, Byeon Woo Seok, was unable to attend the ceremony and sent a video message instead. His agency, Varo Entertainment, confirmed that his overseas schedule had been arranged prior to the awards. When the SDA requested his presence, they had to explain that his prior commitments made it impossible for him to attend, asking for understanding from fans and organizers.

As translated by @wooseokfiles on X Byeon Woo Seok shared his thank you. He said “I would like to share this award with all my fans, who helped me be here today. #LovelyRunner was such a special drama for me, & I think it was even more meaningful, I got to share special memories with my fans.” He also shared his award on his Instagram and said thank you to his fans.

SEVENTEEN’s BSS, Thai actor Win Metawin and more share their thanks

SEVENTEEN's BSS (DK, Hoshi, and Seungkwan) won the Outstanding Korean Drama OST Award for their song Queen of Tears. In their acceptance speech they said “As singers we've only been to many K-pop (music) award shows but today we're able to be present alongside many amazing actors at Seoul International Drama Awards, and were able to earn this award thanks to our fans so we're very honored.”

They also added “We're working as singers but we enjoy a lot of dramas and movies as viewers so we always discuss among ourselves asking if we've watched a certain drama or film. [They] always give us very good energy so we want to take this moment to thank all the skilled actors who inspire us to become great singers. Lastly we'd like to thank the composer of the song, the audience of Queen of Tears and the actors. We'll keep working hard. Thank you.”

gmmtv also posted about Win Metawin winning the Outstanding Asian Star - Thailand category at the Seoul International Drama Awards 2024 in South Korea. They also added "Thank you for all the votes from fans all over the world who came together to send support and votes for Win as well."

Moving and Queen of Tears both won K-drama awards at the 2024 Seoul International Drama Awards. Lee Seung Won, the CEO of Studio & New, accepted the award for Moving, while Lee Hye Young, the Executive Producer at Studio Dragon, received the award for Queen of Tears.

Additionally, Ahn Jae Hong and Yeom Hye Ran won the Best Male Actor and Best Female Actress awards for Mask Girl, expressing their heartfelt gratitude during the ceremony. Song Kang Ho won the Best Male Actor Award for his role in the Disney+ drama Uncle Samsik and shared a warm thanks as well.

