Kim Hye Yoon's dedicated love transcends time as she saves idol bias Byeon Woo Seok in Lovely Runner posters

Lovely Runner, tvN’s upcoming drama has released two captivating posters for its highly anticipated premiere. Adapted from a beloved web novel and written by Lee Si Eun, the talented writer behind True Beauty, Lovely Runner promises to be a thrilling time-slip romance. The drama poses an intriguing question: "What would you do if you could save your ultimate bias?"

Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok’s Lovely Runner posters

In the first poster, Im Sol (played by Kim Hye Yoon) openly expresses her affection for Ryu Sun Jae (portrayed by Byeon Woo Seok). Sporting a headband bearing Sun Jae’s name, Im Sol leaps into his arms, embracing him tightly with unwavering devotion. Her bold gesture elicits a shy smile from Sun Jae, indicating a mutual connection. The poster's caption underscores Im Sol's unwavering resolve to alter Ryu Sun Jae's bleak destiny, declaring, "From now on, I'm going to stay right by your side and protect you!"

The second poster beautifully contrasts two pivotal moments between the leads. In the first image, Im Sol beams brightly as she holds a yellow umbrella over Ryu Sun Jae's head, symbolizing her warmth and affection. Conversely, in the second image, it's Ryu Sun Jae who shields Im Sol from the rain with a blue umbrella, showcasing his protective nature. The caption resonates with their unwavering commitment to each other, stating, "No matter what, I'm going to protect us! Both you and me!"

Regarding the second poster, the production team emphasized that it holds a pivotal moment in Ryu Sun Jae and Im Sol's romance, marking a significant leap of 15 years in time. They expressed excitement about it to the audience, comparing the differences between the actual 2008 and the 2008 that 34-year-old Im Sol experiences after traveling back in time.

Furthermore, they encouraged viewers to anticipate the captivating performances and chemistry between the two leads. Together, they will portray a destiny-driven "salvation romance" that promises to evoke a range of emotions, from heart-fluttering moments to emotional ones that tug at the heartstrings.

More about Lovely Runner

In Lovely Runner Kim Hye Yoon takes the lead in the drama as Im Sol, an ardent fan shattered by the loss of her beloved artist Ryu Sun Jae (portrayed by Byun Woo Seok). Determined to alter fate, she finds herself traveling back to 2008. Im Sol, whose childhood mishap dashed her dreams, discovers solace in Ryu Sun Jae's music after stumbling upon it on the radio.

Byun Woo Seok embodies Korea’s reigning star, Ryu Sun Jae, flawless in every aspect. Despite his unbroken tenure at the top since his debut, Ryu Sun Jae becomes weary with the entertainment scene, ultimately meeting a tragic end.

