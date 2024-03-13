Lovely Runner teaser: Kim Hye Yoon finds it hard to not love Byeon Woo Seok; Watch here

Lovely Runner starring Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok is a much-awaited romance comedy set to release in April. Expectations run high as the amazing cast comes together and because of the interesting plot. Kim Hye Yoon is known for her roles in dramas like Sky Castle, Extraordinary You, Snowdrop and more. Byeon Woo Seok has worked on Strong Girl Namsoon, Moonshine, Record of Youth and more.

Lovely Runner teaser featuring Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok

On March 13, tvN released a new teaser for their upcoming romance comedy Lovely Runner starring Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok. In the teaser, Kim Hye Yoon's character expresses her love for her idol Byeon Woo Seok who gave her hope when she was at her lowest. She looks at his video and exclaims, 'How can someone look so cool as they cry?'. Even looking at her favorite idol's television series makes her excited and giddy. She picks up the cushion beside her which has his picture on it, and hugs it tight.

More about Lovely Runner

Lovely Runner is scheduled to premiere on April 8. New episodes will air every Monday and Tuesday.

Strong Girl Namsoon's Byeon Woo Seok, Sky Castle's Kim Hye Yoon, Nevertheless' Lee Seung Hyub and Missing: The Other Side's Song Geon Hee will be taking on the main roles.

The project has been directed by Boo Sung Chul, Yoon Jong Ho and Kim Tae Yeong. The script has been written by Lee Shi Eun. She also wrote for Teur Beauty, Top Star Yoo Baek and more. Lovely Runner is based on the novel The Best of Tomorrow by Kim Bbang.

The drama tells the story of Im Sol who has immense love for her idol Ryu Seon Jae who is one of the top celebrities. Due to an incident during her childhood, she could not follow her dreams but in those times of distress, she found comfort with her idol. Unfortunately, Ryu Seon Jae passes away untimely. Im Sol is transported to the past where she can change the course of time.

