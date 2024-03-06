Kim Hye Yoon is gearing up to dash with life-size Byun Woo Seok cutout in Lovely Runner poster

A new poster of Lovely Runner, tvN's upcoming drama, has been dropped on the internet. Adapted from a beloved web novel, Lovely Runner is an upcoming time-slip romance drama following Im Sol (played by Kim Hye Yoon), a devoted fan shattered by the loss of her favorite star, Ryu Sun Jae (played by Byun Woo Seok). As she travels back in time to rescue him, a captivating tale of love and fate unfolds. The series is penned by Lee Si Eun, acclaimed for her work on True Beauty and Top Star U-Back.

New poster for Lovely Runner starring Kim Hye Yoon and Byun Woo Seok

The freshly unveiled teaser poster beautifully portrays Im Sol's (Kim Hye Yoon) unwavering devotion to Ryu Sun Jae (Byun Woo Seok) as a fan, depicting her holding a life-sized cutout of him in her arms. Im Sol's room is adorned with numerous posters and merchandise of Ryu Sun Jae, highlighting how big of a fan she is.

The text on the poster reads, "I finally have the opportunity to run away with Sun Jae on my back," sparking anticipation for the romance drama where Im Sol is determined to do whatever it takes to save her idol.

More about Lovely Runner

On February 22, Kim Hye Yoon and Byun Woo Seok delighted fans by sharing photos of themselves on Instagram. In the snapshots, the duo dons school uniforms, embodying their characters Im Sol and Ryu Sun Jae with remarkable chemistry.

In Lovely Runner, Byun Woo Seok takes on the role of Korea's top star, Ryu Sun Jae, who embodies perfection in every aspect. Meanwhile, Kim Hye Yoon portrays Im Sol, a passionate fan who embarks on a journey back in time to when Ryu Sun Jae was 19 years old, determined to alter his fate. The production team commented on Byun Woo Seok's dedication to embodying the character of Ryu Sun Jae, noting his ambition to reach the pinnacle of his 'youthful persona' through this role. Recognized as a diligent actor, Byun Woo Seok is investing his utmost effort into character analysis. The team encouraged viewers to anticipate the unveiling of his maximized charms in the series.

Kim Hye Yoon takes on the role of Im Sol, a passionate fan who embarks on a journey to the past to rescue her beloved idol, Ryu Sun Jae. Im Sol, who had to relinquish her dreams due to a childhood accident, finds solace in Ryu Sun Jae's music when she hears it on the radio. After Ryu Sun Jae's untimely demise, Im Sol mysteriously travels back 15 years in time. Now faced with Ryu Sun Jae from his high school days, Im Sol grapples with the challenge of altering his tragic destiny.

