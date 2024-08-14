Kim Ji Seok and Lee Joo Myung confirm they're dating; new couple asks for warm support from fans

On August 14, Korean media outlet TV Daily exclusively reported that Kim Ji Seok and Lee Joo Myung are currently dating. According to the report, an industry insider revealed that the two have been seeing each other often and aren't too concerned about public opinion. As actors, Kim Ji Seok and Lee Joo Myung have a deep understanding of each other. The insider mentioned that they've been supporting each other's careers and working well together as a couple.

Later on the same day, in response to the report, Kim Ji Seok’s agency, Alien Company, confirmed that the two actors are continuing their close and fond relationship and expressed appreciation for fans' warm regards. Lee Joo Myung’s agency, YG Entertainment, also confirmed the relationship, stating that they are indeed dating and requested fans’ continued warm support.

Kim Ji Seok, born on April 21, 1981, is a well-known actor. Initially named Kim Bo Seok, he started his career in 2001 as a rapper in the Eurodance boyband LEO, which was created to ride the wave of popularity of the boyband g.o.d. However, LEO did not achieve lasting success and disbanded after just eight months. To prevent confusion with veteran actors Jung Bo Seok and Kim Bo Seong, his agency assigned him the stage name Kim Ji Seok.

Kim Ji Seok launched his acting career with a role in the 2004 music video for Kim Hyung Joong’s She's Laughing and went on to take on several minor roles. His big break came when he portrayed a member of the Korean national ski jumping team in Take Off, which became the second-highest-grossing Korean film of 2009. His fame grew with notable performances as an immature, womanizing slave hunter in the period drama The Slave Hunters, as the lover of a transgender man in the comedy Lady Daddy, and as a competitive ex-boyfriend in Personal Taste.

Kim Ji Seok received widespread acclaim for his role in the hit romantic comedy K-drama Another Oh Hae Young, where his comedic performance was highly praised. He then garnered critical recognition for his portrayal of King Lee Yong in the acclaimed historical drama The Rebel. Building on his success, he took on a leading role in the romantic comedy drama Children of the 20th Century and later starred as the titular character in Top Star U-back. In 2019, Kim Jii Seok appeared in the romantic comedy thriller When the Camellia Blooms.

Born in 1993, Lee Joo Myung began her career as a model and actress in 2016, making her debut in the music video for the British band PREP’s Who’s Got You Singing Again. Since then, she has appeared in a range of dramas, including Kairos, Twenty-Five Twenty-One, and Like Flowers in Sand.

Like Flowers in Sand is an underrated romance drama set against the backdrop of Geosan, a city renowned for its traditional Korean wrestling sport, ssireum. The story follows the lives of young people striving to find their place in the world, with a focus on ssireum prodigy Kim Baek Doo (played by Jang Dong Yoon) and his first love, Oh Yoo Kyung (played by Lee Joo Myung).

