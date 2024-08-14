Kim Ji Seok and Lee Joo Myung dating, said to be 'supporting each other's acting careers'? Report

Kim Ji Seok and Lee Joo Myung are reportedly dating. According to Korean media outlets, the two connected through their same field of work - acting. Later, their close bond transformed into a relationship. Although their sides have yet to address or confirm anything.

On August 14, an exclusive report by Korean media outlet TV Daily stated that Kim Ji Seok and Lee Joo Myung are currently dating. According to the reports, an industry insider revealed that the two have been frequently meeting lately without thinking too much about public opinion.

Being actors, both understand each other very well as per insider’s statement. It has been revealed that Kim Ji Seok and Lee Joo Myung have been supporting each other’s activities while creating synergy as a couple.

Meanwhile, born in 1981, Kim Ji Seok is 43 years old and has a 13-year age gap with Lee Joo Myung who just stepped into her 30s. Now, anticipation runs high for their agencies’ confirmations.

Congratulations to the new couple!

Kim Ji Seok kickstarted his entertainment career as a member of the five-piece boy band LEO. After the group failed miserably, he sought other ways to succeed. Around 2006, he began his acting career with a feature in Kim Hyung Joong’s music video for She’s Laughing.

He continued to hone his skills with several minor roles. However, success didn’t come easy for Kim Ji Seok. Although his 2007 drama Likeable or Not recorded high ratings in South Korea, he was far from being a household name.

But he didn’t give up and marched forward which eventually helped him gain the attention he deserved. Kim Ji Seok is best known for Destined with You, Kiss Sixth Sense, Work Later, Drink Now, Doom at Your Service, and more.

Lee Joo Myung started her career as a model, appearing in many pictorials and music videos before making her acting debut with the 2019 KBS2 TV series My Fellow Citizens.

Over the 5 years, she propelled herself to stardom with an array of pivotal roles in popular works. Some of her best K-dramas include Twenty-Five Twenty-One, Like Flowers in Sand, Kairos, Hospital Playlist, Missing: The Other Side, and more.

