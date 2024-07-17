Twenty-Five Twenty-One’s Lee Joo Myung to join Song Joong Ki, Chun Woo Hee in romance drama My Youth by Run On writer; Report

Lee Joo Myung is all set for her next big project. According to reports, the actress will join the cast lineup of the upcoming work of Run On writer My Youth. On the other hand, Song Joong Ki and Chun Woo Hee are in talks to lead this drama. If confirmed, viewers will be able to see the actress co-starring in this talented duo.

Lee Joo Myung to star in Run On Writer's next drama My Youth

On July 17, Korean media outlet Hankyung reported that Lee Joo Myung has been confirmed to star in My Youth. Though many details about her character haven’t been revealed yet, excitement runs high to see what kind of depth and intrigue she will bring to this romance drama.

The upcoming drama My Youth will center around two individuals named Sung Jae Yeon and Seon Woo Hae. As they reunite after 15 years, both their lives experience some drastic changes and turbulent forces. The story is expected to unfold as a romance chronicle as these two characters grow closer, forming a strong connection.

Song Joong Ki and Chun Woo Hee in talks to lead My Youth

K-drama heartthrob Song Joong Ki, known for Vincenzo, Reborn Rich, Descendents of the Sun, and many more popular K-dramas will take on his next lead role in My Youth. He is currently in talks to star as Sung Jae Yeon.

On the other hand, Chun Woo Hee, who recently delivered spellbound performances in The Atypical Family and The 8 Show is being considered to play Seon Woo Hae.

If confirmed, this will mark the first collaboration between these two talents. This exciting partnership promises unique on-screen chemistry and a new K-drama power couple.

Meanwhile, My Youth is being helmed by director Lee Sang Yeob, known for Yumi’s Cells, Familiar Wife, A Piece of Your Mind, and more acclaimed works. The screenplay has been penned by Park Si Hyun, known for Run On. The filming and broadcasting plans will be revealed once the casting is completed.

Who is Lee Joo Myung?

Starting her career as a model, Lee Joo Myung gradually transitioned into acting. Over the past few years, she has been steadily building her portfolio. Recently, she bagged her first lead role ENA drama Like Flowers in Sand (2024). She is also known for Twenty-Five Twenty-One, Hospital Playlist, Kairos, My Fellow Citizens, and more.

