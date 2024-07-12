Jang Dong Yoon Day: Exploring journey from brave civilian on news to stardom in School 2017, The Tale of Nokdu, and more

Korean actor Jang Dong Yoon, who celebrates his 32nd birthday today, made a notable debut in 2016. Featured in our compilation of the best high school K-dramas, School 2017 which stands out as one of the most acclaimed in the enduring School anthology series he earned global recognition.

However, Jang Dong Yoon's journey into acting is preceded by an impressive background, marking his path as a tale of destiny and courage. As we celebrate Jang Dong Yoon's birthday, let's delve into his remarkable acting journey.

Jang Dong Yoon’s remarkable journey before entering into the acting industry

After completing high school, Jang Dong Yoon commenced his mandatory military service in May 2012 and was discharged in February 2014. During his studies at Hanyang University in 2015, he gained media attention for his bravery. Jang Dong Yoon made his initial significant TV appearance on SBS News for courageously helping the police in catching a thief who had robbed a convenience store.

It was reported that Jang Dong Yoon encountered a robber wielding a deadly weapon and threatening a convenience store clerk in Seoul's Gwanak District. He swiftly devised a plan that led to catching the culprit. His brave actions earned him a commendation from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency. This recognition significantly boosted his popularity and subsequently garnered him numerous casting offers in the Korean drama industry.

Jang Dong Yoon’s journey with K-dramas

Solomon's Perjury

Jang Dong Yoon landed his first major role in the K-drama Solomon's Perjury. The series revolves around an apparent suicide at an elite high school on Christmas day. When a student who witnessed the incident insists it was murder and later ends up dead, the students, fearful but resolute to uncover the truth, take matters into their own hands. They decide to conduct their own trial to uncover the culprit, a daunting task in a school where everyone harbors secrets.

Advertisement

Jang Dong Yoon portrays Han Ji Hoon in the series, an adopted son of a former prosecutor. As a student from another school with a hidden past, he holds a crucial secret that could unravel the case. Known as a cellist and the best friend of Lee So Woo (Seo Young Joo), he takes on the role of "The Watchman" at Jung Guk High School. Throughout the school trial, he serves as a defense attorney.

School 2017

In School 2017, Jang Dong Yoon played Dae Hwi, one of the lead characters in the acclaimed School anthology series. The drama revolves around Ra Eun Ho (played by Kim Sejeong), an aspiring webtoon artist striving to enter an arts university despite her academic struggles. Dae Hwi is the model student who excels academically and is favored by all teachers, poised for a promising future. The series also features Tae Woon (played by Kim Jung Hyun), whose family connections and rebellious nature contrast sharply with Dae Hwi's disciplined approach to school life.

Advertisement

School 2017 not only delves into the competitive academic world of high school students but also highlights those whose talents and dreams extend beyond traditional academic success. The series encourages viewers to embrace aspirations that may not necessarily lead to secure jobs, emphasizing the importance of pursuing passions. Amidst its serious themes, School 2017 balances with light-hearted moments, including humorous student interactions, mysterious school events, and a charming love story.

A Poem a Day

In A Poem a Day a contemplative and slow-paced medical K-drama, Lee Yu Bi stars as Woo Bo Young, a physical therapist who once dreamed of becoming a poet but switched career paths due to financial challenges. Jang Dong Yoon portrays Shin Min Go, a trainee in physical therapy.

True to its title, A Poem a Day features Bo Young sharing a poem at the beginning of each episode, setting the thematic tone. The series unfolds as Bo Young gradually falls in love with her coworker, depicting their relationship with authenticity and realism, as it evolves slowly over time.

Advertisement

The Tale of Nokdu

The Tale of Nokdu has won the hearts of sageuk fans for its compelling romance between Jeon Nok Du (Jang Dong Yoon) and Dong Dong Ju (Kim So Hyun). Nok Du enjoys a peaceful life on an island with his father and brother until they are ambushed by female assassins. Determined to uncover the truth behind the attack, Nok Du tracks one of the assassins to the capital of Joseon.

Nok Du soon discovers that the trail of the assassins leads to an all-female village of widows, guarded strictly by three strong women. In a twist of fate, Nok Du disguises himself as a woman and ends up becoming Dong Ju's adoptive mother through unforeseen circumstances. They initially dislike each other upon their first meeting but slowly as they grow and work towards their goals together, romance blossoms.

Like Flowers in Sand

Like Flowers in Sand is a romantic drama that explores the lives of young individuals striving to blossom in the world of ssireum (traditional Korean wrestling) set against the backdrop of Geosan, a renowned city for ssireum. The story revolves around Kim Baek Doo (played by Jang Dong Yoon), a talented ssireum prodigy, and his first love, Oh Yoo Kyung (played by Lee Joo Myung).

Advertisement

In an episode of MMTG, when host Jae Jae mentioned that Jang Dong Yoon had gained 10 kg for his role in the drama, Jang Dong Yoon corrected her, stating that he had actually gained 14 kg. Jae Jae asked him how he managed to do that, to which Jang Dong Yoon replied that he gained 5 kg per week and enjoyed eating pizzas during that time. At the drama's press conference, he shared that reaching a weight of 80 kg and above was challenging for him as he had to achieve it quickly, demonstrating his dedication to portraying the role authentically.

Daily Dose of Sunshine

Based on a webtoon and the real-life experiences of a psychiatric nurse, Daily Dose of Sunshine follows nurse Jung Da Eun (played by Park Bo Young), who is dedicated to her patients' well-being. Her journey unfolds as she undergoes personal and professional growth after being reassigned to the psychiatric department, where she encounters people with deeply wounded hearts.

In this heartwarming series, Jang Dong Yoon portrays Song Yu Chan, a close friend of Da Eun who often finds himself quarreling with her. Despite his cheerful personality, Yu Chan harbors a deep emotional wound hidden beneath his bright exterior.

Advertisement

My Man Is Cupid

My Man Is Cupid, directed by Nam Tae Jin, known for Lovers of the Red Sky and Switch, follows the tale of a fairy who unexpectedly falls in love after being struck by his own arrow. The drama revolves around the star-crossed romance between Cupid Cheon Sang Hyuk (played by Jang Dong Yoon), a matchmaker for humans trapped on earth for 500 years, and Oh Baek Ryeon (played by Nana), a human burdened by a great sin from her past life.

Jang Dong Yoon plays the role of Chun Sang Hyuk, a fairy who has been stranded on Earth for 500 years after burning his own wings. Throughout this time, he has assumed 28 different forms in his quest to reclaim his lost wings. Despite his frosty cold personality and the impenetrable wall around his heart, erected due to his inability to forget his first love, everything changes when he accidentally shoots himself with his own arrow.

ALSO READ: Rowoon, Choi Yi Hyun, Seol In Ah, Jang Dong Yoon and more bag wins at 2023 KBS Drama Awards; full list inside