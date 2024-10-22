Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun’s Queen of Tears to get a Turkish remake; rom-com currently in development

Queen of Tears, starring popular South Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun alongside Kim Ji Won, is undoubtedly one of the biggest K-drama releases of 2024. With record-breaking views and traction from the audience, the show is set to receive a Turkish adaptation, which will cater to a wider international market.

On October 22, 2024, the South Korean production company CJ Entertainment announced a collaboration with Turkish agency O3 Medya & DASS Yapim that together they will be making a Turkish version of Queen of Tears. The show was originally helmed by Studio Dragon and aired on the popular network tvN where it gained immense popularity during its initial release. Not just domestically, but it also garnered international acclaim and became one of the highest-viewed shows on Netflix.

O3 Medya and Dass Yapim, two leading Turkish production companies renowned for their top-tier dramas and strong influence in the local TV market, will collaborate to co-produce the Turkish remake of Queen of Tears. Eccho Rights will handle international distribution, broadening the global audience for this popular series. The deal was facilitated by HECE Medya.

However, this is not the first time that a K-drama has received a Turkish remake. Earlier this year deals were stuck for a Turkish adaptation of Doctor Cha, King The Land and now Queen of Tears has joined the list.

Starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won as the lead roles, Queen of Tears is a South Korean romantic-comedy series that follows the plot of two individuals with completely different perspectives on life falling in love. However, after Hae In is diagnosed with a chronic disease, their relationship starts to change drastically, rekindling their love for each other.

The ensemble cast also includes Kwak Dong Yeon, Park Sung Hoon, Yoon Bomi, Lee Joo Bin, and more. Park Ji Eun is the writer of the series, renowned for her previous exceptional work in K-dramas like The Producers, The Legend of the Blue Sea, and Crash Landing on You. Directed by Jang Young Woo and Kim Hee Won, the show has 16 episodes in total.

