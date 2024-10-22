BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s APT with Bruno Mars sends YG Plus shares soaring by 30 percent, hits seven-month high

Ahead of her highly-anticipated first studio album rosie, BLACKPINK’s Rosé made her solo comeback with a completely unexpected release. She joined hands with the American singer Bruno Mars to unveil the track APT. The upbeat song with an intoxicating chorus instantly went viral on social media platforms, while also climbing atop many music charts.

This unprecedented success of this collaborative track has driven YG Plus shares to a new high in seven months. According to the latest reports, on October 21, three days after the song’s release, the media firm’s shares climbed to 30%.

By October 22, it witnessed another 29.8% rise after APT entered Spotify’s Top 50 Global Playlist and debuted at No. 4 on iTunes’ Top 100 Global Chart.

After the expiration of her individual contract with YG Entertainment, Rosé signed with THE BLACK LABEL, a subsidiary of the same agency. Records from this Teddy-led label are distributed by YG Plus. Hence, the parent company’s shares also witnessed a 3.53% rise on October 22.

However, reports suggest that despite the temporary boost, YG Entertainment’s shares have dropped by 22.5% year-to-date. Although the agency’s groups and artists have been doing well by breaking many records and performing at premier music festivals, it seems like some uncertain conditions in the global music industry have caused the stocks to fall significantly.

Watch APT MV here:

Meanwhile, despite limited promotions before its release, Rosé and Bruno Mars’ APT became a massive hit globally, thanks to the powerful duo and the catchy chorus. The song, which is based on a Korean drinking game earned the biggest streaming day for any Asian act in 2024. It debuted at No. 3 on the Global Spotify Chart with 6.85 million streams and then within 4 days earned 11.58 million, surpassing Jimin’s Who.

In addition, the music video for APT garnered over 82 million views within two days, marking the biggest male-female debut in 2024, overtaking Taylor Swift and Post Malone’s Fortnight. Now all eyes are on the BLACKPINK member’s first studio album rosie, which is set to release on December 6.

