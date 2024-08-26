Kim Min Ah and Lee Min Ho’s Pachinko 2 breaks into top 10 in 95 countries including US, India, and more

Pachinko Season 2 is a South Korean series starring Kim Min Ha and Lee Min Ho in the lead roles. It follows the story of a generational Korean family's struggles amidst migration and cultural upheaval. The show has finally been released and has managed to rank in the top 10 most-watched shows worldwide.

The second season of Pachinko premiered on August 23, 2024, and the fans took the show extremely well. According to streaming analytics website FlixPatrol, the show has ranked in the top 10 in 95 countries in total. It has garnered first place in various regions, such as the Philippines, Cambodia, Cape Verde, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Furthermore, the series has ranked number 6 in the US, Canada, and the United Kingdom. On August 25, 2024, it took third place overall among the top 10 TV shows on Apple TV+, following Bad Monkey and Presumed Innocent.

Pachinko is based on Min Jin Lee's novel of the same name. The story revolves around four generations of a Korean family going through the highs and lows of life. When Korea was still under Japan’s rule, Sun Ja left her family and moved to Koreatown in Osaka, Japan.

Created and written by the showrunner, Soo Hugh, The plot will continue to adapt the remaining story of the novel, which delves deep into the characters' complexities. Apart from Lee Min Ho and Kim Min Ja, Youn Yuh Jung, Jin Ha, Han Jun Woo, Jung Eun Chae, Kaho Minami, Noh Sang Hyun, Anna Sawai, and Jimmy Simpson were also part of the cast ensemble.

Pachinko Season 2 premiered on August 23, 2024, and each new episode airs weekly on the Apple TV+ streaming platform.