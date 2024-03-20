Kim Myung Soo and Lee Yoo Young starrer romance comedy Treat Me Carelessly set to RELEASE this May

Treat Me Carelessly is an upcoming romance comedy starring Kim Myung Soo and Lee Yoo Young. The drama is scheduled to release this May.

By Moumita Chakraborty
Published on Mar 20, 2024  |  05:30 PM IST |  9.3K
Kim Myung Soo and Lee Yoo Young starrer Treat Me Carelessly will be releasing this summer. The romance comedy tells the story of a disciple who believes in Confucianism and his teacher who is straightforward and logical. Kim Myung Soo is a member of the idol group INFINITE and is known for his roles in Numbers, Secret Royal Inspector, Angel's Last Mission: Love and more. Lee Yoo Young has worked in popular dramas like Insider, Dr Brain, The Lies Within and more. The drama is schrdules to release in May, 2024. The project is directed by Jang Yang Ho who has also worked on the special Mr. Queen: The Bamboo Forest. 

