INFINITE’s L aka Kim Myung Soo and Lee Yoo Young to lead new webtoon based historical drama? Find out

On August 21, INFINITE’s L aka Kim Myung Soo and Lee Yoo Young have been offered the main lead roles for Treat Me Carelessly (literal translation) which follows two people with different perspectives on life. It’s a romantic comedy drama about Shin Yoo Bok, a student from Seongsan village who is all about Confucianism and Kim Hong Do, a reckless teacher who has a taste for modern concepts.

Kim Myung Soo aka INFINITE’s L and Lee Yoo Young’s new drama:

Kim Myung Soo has been offered the role of Shin Yoo Bok. He is proud of the traditional philosophy and he believes in being righteous, elegant and filled with pride. He is someone who is rigid in nature and does not believe in modernism and downright goes against it. Lee Yoo Young has been offered the role of Kim Hong Do. She is a straight-forward woman who wants to compete in the industry of philosophers, which is male-dominated. They call her names and put her down for even trying but she is extremely resilient and wants to achieve her dream, no matter what the cost. The main couple go through many issues as they are extremely different from each other but one thing leads to another and they fall in love in the most comical way. Both the actors’ agencies have not confirmed the news and there is just speculation in the air currently. The drama is also still in its pre-production stages, therefore the rest of the cast have not been chosen either.

About Kim Myung Soo and Lee Yoo Young:

Kim Myung Soo began his career as a K-pop idol as L from INFINITE in 2010. In 2011, he made his drama debut in a Japanese drama and after that, he made a name for himself in several dramas. He acted in My Lovely Girl, One More Time, Miss Hammurabi, Angel’s Last Mission: Love, Meow, The Secret Boy and more. His last drama was MBC’s Numbers, which is a suspense thriller office drama. Lee Yoo Young is a talented actress that began her career in 2014 with Late Spring, which earned her an award at Milan International Film Festival. Her last dramas were Dr. Brain and Insider.

