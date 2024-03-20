BTS’ Jungkook voted by fans as all-rounder K-pop idol; Here’s 5 reasons why we agree

BTS is considered a megastar in the realm of K-pop, and since their debut, all the members including Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook have reaffirmed multiple times why they are the pioneers of the global K-pop wave that took over the world in the last few years.

However, when it comes to the all-rounder member, Jungkook is voted the top choice by most fans, earning him the nickname of golden maknae. And we simply agree.

Recently, an online K-pop community held a poll to choose an idol who aces at almost everything, and the BTS member grabbed the crown amongst STRAY KIDS’ Bangchan, ATTEZ' Kim Hong Joong, ZEROBASEBANE’s Hanbin, ENHYPEN’s Heesung, PENTAGON’s Kino, and more prominent K-pop stars.

So, let’s check out 5 reasons why Jungkook deserves the title of an ace K-pop idol.

1. Extraordinary Vocals and rapping skills

Jungkook’s vocal prowess has always been a topic of headlines. He is often considered to have one of the best vocals in the K-pop industry. On all of BTS’s tracks, he shines the most even amongst the remaining six members with equally powerful vocal skills.

Aside from the main vocalist of the group, when it comes to his rapping skills fans and members are often surprised.

Even though it’s hard to claim that he is the best rapper in BTS since SUGA, RM, and J-Hope rank before him, undoubtedly for someone in the vocal line, he has set an unprecedented rapping standard in the industry and his solo track SEVEN’s success is the proof.

2. Unmatched dancing skills and stage presence

As ARMYs say, when Jungkook is on stage, he dances like the rent is due. His powerful dancing skills and energetic stage presence have been captured at many concerts of BTS. Even in the music video, he goes all out to redefine his status as one of the best dancers in the K-pop industry.

3. Songwriting and producing

It’s no secret that in BTS discography, Jungkook has credits for demo guides, backup vocals, and many other pivotal elements of making a successful song. However, he also excels as a producer and songwriter. He has writing credits for the FIFA World Cup song DREAMERS, which he also performed at the ceremony. Additionally for BTS’ tracks Dream Glow featuring Charlie XCX and STAY, he participated in the writing process along with other members and Jin, and RM respectively.

4. Successful solo career

Jungkook has one of the best solo careers both amongst BTS and in the whole K-pop industry, which is not surprising given he bears all the potential needed to have a commendable solo fly. In 2023, he made his official solo debut with the pre-release single SEVEN featuring American rapper Latto. The tracks were an instant hit and went on to set new records in K-pop while topping charts like Billboard Hot 100, iTunes, Spotify, MelOn, and more.

Shortly after, he released the full album titled GOLDEN, which soared high, scripting new history with its achievement while solidifying the singer’s status as a K-pop ace.

5. Athletic ability

Aside from all the music-related talents that make him the blueprint of an all-rounder idol, Jungkook also excels at several sports. Special with his competitive attitude, he is always seen winning at the sports events organized for K-pop stars. In 2015, Idol Star Athletic Championship, he stunned everyone by bringing his team the trophy for a 400-meter relay race, in which he excelled like a pro athlete. The SEVEN singer is also known to be a veteran boxer and wrestler. But this doesn’t sum up his athletic talents - Arching, swimming, Taekwondo, Weightlifting, Jungkook is good at everything.

Furthermore, the K-pop superstar is also really good as an artist who loves to paint. Additionally, he is known as a global fashion icon who doesn’t shy away from flaunting his irresistible charms. So, it’s no wonder he is regarded as a versatile K-pop idol whose inestimable talent includes music, fashion, beauty, and beyond.

