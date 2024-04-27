Andrew Phung Pens Heartfelt Note As Run The Burbs Season 4 Gets Canceled

Run the Burbs is a fan-beloved series. The series first premiered in 2022, and it stars Andrew Phung and Rakhee Mozaria. The show revolved around Phung, who plays the role of stay-at-home dad for his two kids, while his wife Camille is an entrepreneur. After three successful seasons, the show Run the Burbs unfortunately comes to an end as the show gets canceled. Taking to Instagram, actor Andrew Hang pens a heartfelt note for the show.

Andrew Phung writes a heartfelt farewell note for Run the Burbs as the show gets canceled

There will be no fourth season of the Canadian comedy Run the Burbs. The co-creator and star, Andrew Phung, announced on Instagram Thursday that the series had been canceled after three seasons. In an Instagram post, Phung wrote, "We regret to inform you that the CBC has opted not to renew Run the Burbs for a fourth season. Naturally, we were upset to hear this, but it also provided an opportunity for us to reflect on the three seasons we had created."

He further continued in the caption that making the series was an absolute joy, and the entire team is extremely proud of it. He then revealed that a partnership with The CW will allow to stream the series on CBS Gem in Canada and Hulu in the USA.

Phung then concluded the caption, saying, “We aimed to create a hilarious, poignant, high-energy presentation about the suburbs and the families who make them great. Three years later, we are extremely proud to have created one of the most diverse and culturally distinct comedies to ever come out of this country. A relevant and entertaining sitcom about a Vietnamese/Indian family living the good life in the suburbs!”

What was Run the Barbs about?

Run the Burbs is a television series that debuted on CBC Television on January 5, 2022. Phung and Scott Townend conceived the series, which is produced by Pier 21 Films. The plot of the sitcom revolves around "a young, bold Canadian family taking a different approach to living life to the fullest in the suburbs."

The show lasted three seasons and starred Andrew Phung and Rakhee Morzaria. The second season includes new cast members Gavin Crawford and Sharji Rasool, as well as an obituary for Candy Palmater, a first-season cast member who passed away in December 2021. After only three seasons, the show was canceled.

