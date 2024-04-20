Kim Myung Soo, Lee Yoo Young, and more display synergy at Dare to Love Me’s first script read; see photos

Kim Myung Soo, Lee Yoo Young, Park Eun Suk, and several others have officially been cast in the highly anticipated K-drama Dare to Love Me, which is based on a popular webtoon.

The series will revolve around a modern-day scholar who upholds the principles of Confucian ethics, and his art teacher, known for her direct and honest nature. Fans can mark their calendars as Dare to Love Me is set to premiere on May 13th.

Dare to Love Me holds first script read with Kim Myung Soo, Lee Yoo Young, Park Eun Suk, and more

On April 19, the drama’s original broadcasting network KBS released the photos from its first script reading session, which was joined by all the main characters including Kim Myung Soo, Lee Yoo Young, Park Eun Suk, Bae Jong Ok, and Sunwoo Jae Duk.

All the stars seemed to be completely immersed in their characters showing perfect synergy and chemistry, raising expectations for their upcoming appearances. Director Jang Yang Ho and screenwriter Park Yoo Mi also attended the table read, helping the actors get into their respective characters.

Know about upcoming rom-com drama Dare to Love Me; plot, cast, and more

Dare to Love Me is an upcoming screen adaptation of the popular Naver webtoon of the same name. In the drama, actor Kim Myung Soo will transform into Shin Yoon Bok, a 21st-century scholar who hails from Seongsan village. He is known as someone with Confucian values and strictly follows the path of righteousness, benevolence, wisdom, and courtesy.

Actress Lee Yoo Young will embody the character of his art teacher Kim Hong Do, a charming and loveable woman. Despite having no connections in the difficult design industry, she pursues her dream.

Park Eun Suk plays the role of Lee Joon Ho, the owner of a fancy traditional Korean restaurant named Seongsankwan. His character is shrouded with many mysteries and is expected to add intricate layers to the narrative.

Bae Jong Ok will transform into a powerful figure in the fashion world. Her character Jang Camillie boasts a strong presence, sparking excitement about her contribution to the storyline. Lastly, Sunwoo Jae Duk will portray Shin Yoon Bok’s grandfather and the responsible head of the Seongsan village.

Dare to Love Me promises to present viewers with a new take on the romantic comedy genre. It is slated to release on May 13, 10:10 pm KST (6:40 pm IST).

