Kang Tae Oh cast in historical remake of Hyun Bin and Ha Ji Won's Secret Garden titled The Moon Flows on This River; Report

Kan Tae Oh will be leading the upcoming drama The Moon Flows in the River which is a historical retelling of the popular series Secret Garden which stars Hyun Bin and Ha Ji Won. This will be the first time the actor will be appearing in a historical drama since The Tale of Nokdu.

On Ten Asia's report on October 18, Kang Tae Oh has been cast as the male lead of MBC's new drama The Moon Flows in the River. The drama is scheduled to air in 2025 and is a historical version of Secret Garden, featuring characters with sweet and fresh charm. Hyun Bin and Ha Ji Won took the main roles in Secret Garden.

Secret Garden is a classic K-drama starring Hyun Bin, Ha Ji Won, Yoon Sang Hoon and Kim Sa Rang. Kim Joo Won is a rigid and eccentric CEO of a big company. Gil Ra Im is a stunt woman who has is good-looking and is well-built. The two cross paths and their sweet and sour friendship starts. They start off on the wrong foot and always end up bickering. Slowly, love blossoms between the two.

Kang Tae Oh made his debut in 2013 with the drama After School: Lucky or Not. Wake Up was his first film which was released in 2015. Kang Tae Oh is known for his roles in popular dramas like Run On and Extraordinary Attorney Woo. In March, the actor was discharged from the military.

Advertisement

Earlier in March, his agency that the actor had joined the cast of the upcoming romance comedy Potato Research Center. Actor Lee Sun Bin will reportedly appear as the female lead. The drama is about a potato research centre in the mountain valley. It is expected to be released in March.

Kang Tae Oh will also be returning for Extraordinary Attorney Woo Season 2.

ALSO READ: Nam Yoon Su explores complex relationships in search of meaning in Love in the Big City trailer; watch