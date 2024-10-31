Kim Soo Hyun, Ahn Hyo Seop's Business Proposal character or other: Delhi couple picks kid's name based on K-dramas

Hallyu fever has taken over India! A Delhi couple decided to name their baby based on popular K-drama actors and characters including. K-dramas have been gaining immense popularity in India due to their unique storytelling, relatable emotions, and shorter, engaging formats. Streaming platforms have made these dramas easily accessible, fueling their growth. The relatable themes, high production quality, and cultural curiosity have also attracted Indian viewers, expanding K-drama's fanbase in India.

On October 29, an X user shared a screenshot of their family chat group which revealed that a Delhi-based couple have decided to name their baby after K-drama actors and characters. The options included Kim Soo Hyun, Kang Tae Moo (Ahn Hyo Seop's character in Business Proposal) and Choi Seung Hyo (Jung Hae In's character in Love Next Door).

Here is a look at the post.

Kim Soo Hyun made his debut in 2007 with the drama Kimchi Cheese Smile. His first appearance in a film was with Worst Friends in 2009. He rose to global fame with the super-hit historical drama Moon Embracing the Sun which was released in 2012. This was followed by a series of successful dramas like My Love From the Star, The Producers and more.

Jung Hae In made his debut in 2013 with the drama Bride of the Century. Since then, the actor has starred in many unconventional roles, like a homophobic soldier with anger issues in Prison Playbook and a young single father in One Spring Night. The actor recently appeared in the romance comedy Love Next Door.

Ahn Hyo Seop debuted in 2016 with One More Happy Ending. He is known for his roles in dramas like Business Proposal, Thirty but Seventeen, Doctor Romantic, Abyss and more. He will be leading the much-awaited film Omniscient Reader: The Prophet.