Kim Woo Bin’s Officer Black Belt: Release date, time, cast, plot, where to watch and more

Officer Black Belt is an upcoming South Korean film starring Kim Woo Bin in the leading role. Directed and written by Jason Kim, the story follows a martial arts prodigy who finds himself filling in for a police officer. However, along the road, he starts to reevaluate his career prospects and become a full-time law enforcement officer.

Officer Black Belt release date and time

Officer Black Belt is scheduled to be released on September 13, 2024, and it will be approximately 1 hour and 48 minutes long.

Where to Watch Officer Black Belt

The show will be released on the global streaming service Netflix at 12 AM Pacific time or 12:30 PM IST.

The genre of Officer Black Belt

The show is described as an action comedy with drama in the storyline. It will focus on life, career and relationships.

Officer Black Belt plot

The plot of the movie follows Lee Jung Do appears to lead an ordinary life, delivering food for his father’s chicken restaurant and enjoying simple pleasures like playing video games at internet cafes and drinking with friends. However, beneath this unassuming exterior, he is a martial arts prodigy, having attained the highest ranks in taekwondo, kendo, and judo. He has a strong sense of justice and never hesitates to help those in need.

However, one day, while out on a delivery, Jung Do witnesses a martial arts officer being attacked by a probationer wearing an ankle monitor. Instinctively, he steps in and rescues the officer. Following the incident, Jung Do temporarily filled in for the injured officer for a five-week period, working alongside probation officer Kim Sun Min.

While Jung Do's role involves handling physically dangerous situations, Kim Sun Min is responsible for managing violent offenders on probation. Over time, Sun Min recognizes Jung Do’s exceptional combat skills and suggests that he consider becoming a full-time martial arts officer. This partnership gradually pushes Jung Do to reevaluate his life and uncover new possibilities in his unique talents.

Officer Black Belt cast list

Kim Woo Bin takes up the lead role of Lee Jung Do, who is an easygoing man but a martial arts prodigy behind all the facade. However, after an incident, his life completely turns around, which leads him to an entirely different career path.

Kim Sung Kyun, on the other hand, takes on the role of a senior officer, Kim Sun Min who is tough yet compassionate. He sees the talent that Lee Jung Do possesses and tries to push him in the right direction.

Some of the other cast members of the film include Kim Yool Ho, Lee Hae Young, Son Sang Yeon, Kim Yo Han, Lee Joong Ok and more.

