BIGBANG's G-Dragon to reunite with Yoo Jae Suk on You Quiz on the Block; breaking 12-year talk show hiatus: Report

According to a report by K-media outlet TenAsia on September 12, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon is set to make a much anticipated appearance on tvN's You Quiz on the Block (often referred to as You Quiz). As per the report, the iconic BIGBANG member is in the final stages of scheduling his guest spot on the popular talk show, marking his first return to long-format television since his last talk show appearance in February 2012.

G-Dragon’s return to the spotlight comes on the heels of his confirmation for a solo comeback sometime in October, his first in seven years. Fans have eagerly awaited this moment since the release of his last solo project, Kwon Ji Yong, in June 2017. This upcoming comeback is poised to be a major event, promising not only new music but also a deep dive into his seven-year hiatus, his evolving relationship with BIGBANG, and his solo career’s trajectory.

The connection between G-Dragon and You Quiz’s MC, Yoo Jae Suk, is a significant factor in this highly anticipated appearance. During BIGBANG’s peak years, G-Dragon was notably absent from most variety programs, appearing only on shows like MBC Every1’s Weekly Idol and MBC’s Infinite Challenge. His frequent and memorable appearances on Infinite Challenge, especially during its Music Festival segments and comedic skits, showed his natural rapport with Yoo Jae Suk, cementing their bond.

This connection is believed to be a key reason why G-Dragon chose You Quiz for his first talk show appearance in over a decade. Their shared history and G-Dragon’s deep respect for Yoo Jae Suk’s work have made this reunion a fitting forum for his return to the variety talk show format. The appearance on You Quiz will offer fans an unprecedented opportunity to see G-Dragon open up about his time away from the limelight and his plans moving forward.

Although G-Dragon has participated in brief media interviews, such as his appearance on JTBC’s Newsroom, his upcoming slot on You Quiz will be his first in-depth talk show feature since his last appearance on SBS’s Healing Camp, Aren’t You Happy?

With this reunion, fans can look forward to not only catching up with the artist but also experiencing a sneak peek into the full scope of his much-anticipated comeback.

