Ex-UP10TION member Kim Woo Seok and Crash Course in Romance star Kang Na Eon are dating; Report
Kim Woo Seok and Kang Na Eon are reported to be dating after meeting on the set of their upcoming drama Social Savvy Class 101 . Read on!
Kim Woo Seok and Kang Na Eon are all set for their first collaboration on their upcoming drama Social Savvy Class 101 (previously known as Zero Period is Insider’s Time). Ahead of the premiere, the duo have been romantically involved. According to the latest reports, they became close while working together and formed a relationship.
On October 25, Korean media outlet News1 reported that Kim Woo Seok and Kang Na Eon are in a relationship. Born in 1996, the former member of UP10TION is five years older than the Crash Course in Romance actress, who was born in 2001.
Although the news is yet to be confirmed by their agencies, it has been reported that they met while working on their upcoming drama Social Savvy Class 101. They became close on the set and began dating.