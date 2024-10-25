Ex-UP10TION member Kim Woo Seok and Crash Course in Romance star Kang Na Eon are dating; Report

Explore All Fashion Categories

Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Panday make heart-shaped purses the trend of the season

Did you know Prada’s Rs 2.37 lakh metallic tote was hilariously compared to Indian bus floors?

Kiara Advani's breezy white backless dress paired with a Bvlgari bag worth Rs 2,74,462 will transport you right back to summer days

Suhana Khan’s RED HOT Manish Malhotra saree with corset blouse is worth copying for Diwali party

Tamannaah Bhatia’s outfit ft white blazer and corset can take you from boardroom meetings to red carpet

5 Celebrity-inspired Halloween makeup ideas: Take cues from Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and others

Kareena Kapoor has officially made black the color of the season in her Dolce & Gabbana outfit worth Rs 6 lakh; Photo inside

New bride Aditi Rao Hydari in black bodycon dress at Diwali Party proves she never fails to look spectacular

Rekha dazzles in orange Kanjeevaram saree and wears it not with gajra but genda phool at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party