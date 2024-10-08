Kim Woo Seok, Kang Na Eon, Son Dong Pyo, more CONFIRMED for rom-com web drama Zero Period is Insider’s Time

The upcoming web drama Zero Period is Inside’s Time (working title) has confirmed the cast lineup. It will feature many emerging talents like Kim Woo Seok, Kang Na Eon, Son Dong Pyp, and more. With this refreshing cast lineup, the rom-com is set to premiere this November.

On October 8, the production team of Zeroo Period is Insider’s Time, confirmed Son Dong Pyo, Choi Geon, and Han Chae Rin as the cast members. Previously in July, Kim Woo Seok and Kang Na Eon were confirmed to lead this rom-com web drama.

With eight episodes, the drama will depict the story of an outsider who becomes the manager of Insider Time. It is an anonymous community app that features the entire school’s secrets.

Kim Woo Seok will take on the role of Kang Woo Bin, a trainee at a major entertainment agency, leading to his extreme popularity in his school. Despite having a perfect outside appearance, he harbors a deep secret that he can’t let anyone discover. Notably, this will be Kim Woo Seok’s last drama before his mandatory military enlistment in November.

Kang Na Eon is set to play Kim Ji Eun, a student at Kang Woo Bin’s high school. Although she has zero presence as an outsider, she wishes to be as popular as him. She is someone with a quirky personality and a pure heart. One day, she unexpectedly becomes the manager of the Insider Time.

Choi Geon is ready to take on the role of Lee Dong Min, a charming boy with a prickly personality. He appears to be cold to most except Kim Ji Eun, whom she meets after transferring schools. He ends up entangled in her life while also feeling jealousy towards Kang Woo Bin.

Son Dong Pyo will personify Mo Bong Gu. Her earned the nickname ‘motor mouth’ due to his chatty personality. He is also the school’s go-to source for all secret information. Lastly, Han Chae Rin will portray the role of an ace-class president, Min Seol Hee. Apart from perfect academic scores, she is also a successful CEO of an online shopping mall and a YouTube creator.

