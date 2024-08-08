Kim Yoo Jung, Kim Young Dae, Kim Do Hoon and more confirmed to lead upcoming romance thriller Dear X

Dear X is an upcoming romance drama which is based on a webtoon. Kim Yoo Jung, Kim Young Dae, Kim Do Hoon and Lee Yul Eum have been confirmed to lead the drama. The story revolves around an actress who goes through a downfall and a man who chooses to stay by her side.

On August 8, Kim Yoo Jung, Kim Young Dae, Kim Do Hoon and Lee Yul Eum were announced as the main cast of the new drama Dear X. Kim Yoo Jung will be playing the role of Baek Ah Jin who is a popular actress but hides her darker side. She puts on a mask to hide her true self and handle her childhood traumas. Kim Young Dae takes on the role of Yoon Joon Seo who believes in the power of love. He has stayed by Baek Ah Jin's side all his life and is ready to risk it all for her sake.

Kim Do Hoon will appear as Baek Ah Jin's supporter Kim Jae Oh. He shares similar scars to her from childhood and happily stays by her side to help her. Lee Yul Eum will portray Rena who is an idol turned actress. She becomes a top star and falls for Yoon Joon Seo.

Dear X is based on the webtoon by Ban Ji Eun. The upcoming thriller romance is being directed by Lee Eung Bok who is also known for hits like the Sweet Home series, Goblin, Descendants of the Sun, Mr. Sunshine and more.

Dear X will tell the story of the nation's top actress who falls from grace. She reaches the top by stepping over others and has a cruel personality. Though she is kind, she harshly punishes people who cross her. Behind her beauty, she hides her darker side. She easily manipulates people around her and can read through her opponents' intentions. Through all of this, a man chooses to be by her side.

