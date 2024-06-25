Moving’s Kim Do Hoon to join Kim Dae Young and Kim Yoo Jung for webtoon-based drama Dear X; Report

Actor Kim Do Hoon, recognized for his roles in Moving and the recent series, Agents of Mystery, alongside Girls’ Day Hyeri and aespa’s Karina, is reportedly in discussions to join Kim Yoo Jung and Kim Young Dae in the upcoming K-drama Dear X.

He is currently in talks to finalize his schedule for the role.

Kim Do Hoon to join Kim Yoo Jung’s Dear X

According to SPOTV News coverage on June 25th, actor Kim Do Hoon has received an offer to appear in the new drama Dear X and is currently in the process of coordinating his involvement. The series, based on a webtoon, is also in talks to star Kim Yoo Jung and Kim Young Dae.

On June 5, OSEN reported that Kim Young Dae had been cast as the male lead, Yoon Joon Seo, in the upcoming drama Dear X (working title). In response, Kim Young Dae's agency, Outer Universe, clarified that Dear X is one of the projects Kim Young Dae has received an offer for and is currently reviewing.

Based on a webtoon, Dear X revolves around Baek Ah Jin, a celebrated actress who attains success by manipulating others but faces a downfall thereafter. The romance drama delves into Baek Ah Jin's dual personas and explores her love story with the man who stands steadfastly beside her.

Advertisement

Kim Yoo Jung has reportedly been offered the role of Baek Ah Jin in the drama Dear X. Baek Ah Jin is described as a character of stunning beauty who also has an antisocial personality disorder. She exhibits a demonic side when dealing with those who oppose her.

According to reports, producing director (PD) Lee Eung Bok, known for dramas like Dream High, School 2013, Descendants of the Sun, and Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, among others, is reviewing the project. Screenwriter Choi Ja Won is responsible for crafting the script.

More about Kim Yoo Jung

From a child actress to a leading lady, Kim Yoo Jung's journey in the Korean film and TV industry has been a captivating tale of hard work and talent. Her recent role was in the K-drama My Demon, where she starred alongside Song Kang.

In My Demon, Kim Yoo Jung portrayed Do Do Hee, a chaebol heiress with a demon-like demeanor involved in a contractual marriage with Jung Gu Won, played by Song Kang, who is an actual demon stripped of his powers.

Advertisement

The actress is currently one of the prominent figures in the K-drama community, having appeared in notable shows such as Backstreet Rookie, Lovers of the Red Sky, One Ordinary Day, as well as in movies like The 8th Night, 20th Century Girl, and others.