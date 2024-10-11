Kim Yoo Jung to lead role in Dr Romantic director's next drama 100 Days Of Lies post My Demon's success; report

Renowned K-drama actress Kim Yoo Jung, who recently stole hearts once again with her role as Do Do Hee in My Demon, is reportedly, all set to take on another exciting project. According to a recent report by JTBC newsroom, she is in talks to lead the upcoming drama 100 Days of Lies, helmed by acclaimed director Yoo In Sik. This drama promises to deliver a riveting tale of spying, intrigue, and historical drama, with Kim Yoo Jung poised to take center stage.

As per the report, 100 Days of Lies will chronicle the life of Gyeongseong’s best pickpocket, who, through a deal with the independence army, infiltrates the Japanese Government-General of Korea during the colonial era. The drama, set in the early 20th century, offers an exciting blend of historical fiction and suspense, exploring the underworld of spies and resistance movements. The gripping storyline is written by Ryu Bo Ri, the celebrated writer behind Do You Like Brahms? and Trolley, adding further anticipation to the series.

Kim Yoo Jung, who is renowned for many of her roles in hit dramas like Love in the Moonlight and Lovers of the Red Sky, and the movie 20th Century Girl is likely to portray the central character, a masterful pickpocket thrust into the world of espionage. This role marks an exciting shift for Kim Yoo Jung, allowing her to explore a character with a more complex and morally ambiguous journey, set against the backdrop of Korea’s struggle for independence.

The possible collaboration between the charming young actress Kim Yoo Jung and director Yoo In Sik, known for his stellar work in the Dr. Romantic series and Extraordinary Attorney Woo, is already generated significant buzz among fans. With Yoo In Sik’s history in directing emotionally resonant and compelling dramas, fans are eagerly anticipating the synergy between his direction and Kim Yoo Jung’s acting range.

Meanwhile, the young actress is currently wrapping up the filming of Dear X, another eagerly anticipated project. 100 Days of Lies will follow her packed schedule and is expected to air on tvN. Fans of historical dramas and Kim Yoo Jung alike will be excited to see her take on this bold new challenge.

