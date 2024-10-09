Love Next Door's Jung Hae In, Good Partner's Jang Nara lead Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings for October; FULL LIST

In the latest brand reputation rankings for October, Love Next Door star Jung Hae In and Good Partner actress Jang Nara take the spotlight as the leading drama actors. Check out the full list here!

By Saumya Saxena
Updated on Oct 09, 2024  |  11:40 PM IST |  6K
Jung Hae In, Jang Nara; Image Courtesy: Jung Hae In, Jang Nara's Instagram
Jung Hae In, Jang Nara; Image Courtesy: Jung Hae In, Jang Nara's Instagram

The Korean Business Research Institute has released the highly anticipated drama actor brand reputation rankings for October, with Love Next Door star Jung Hae In maintaining his reign at the top of the list. The rankings, based on data analysis from September 9 to October 9, consider media coverage, interaction, participation, and community engagement among 50 actors.

Jung Hae In’s popularity continues to soar, with his brand reputation index climbing to an impressive 5,451,970 this month. Key phrases associated with him included his drama Love Next Door, co-star Jung So Min, and Choi Seung Hyo, highlighting his strong on-screen presence. The analysis also revealed that audiences were particularly drawn to his caring nature, good chemistry with his co-stars, and precious appeal, earning him a positivity score of 89.54 percent.


In second place, Good Partner star Jang Nara secured a brand reputation index of 3,772,034, holding firm in her position from the previous month. Her consistent ranking reflecting her steady influence and fan admiration.

Queen Woo actress Jeon Jong Seo followed closely in third place with a brand reputation index of 3,607,183, while Love Next Door’s leading lady Jung So Min ranked fourth, scoring 3,403,742.

Rounding out the top five was The Judge from Hell star Park Shin Hye, whose performance earned her a brand reputation index of 2,867,844.

Advertisement


With a mix of new stars and familiar faces leading the way, October’s rankings highlight the diverse talent captivating K-drama fans worldwide.

Here are the top 30 Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings for October:

  1. Jung Hae In
  2. Jang Nara
  3. Jeon Jong Seo
  4. Jung So Min
  5. Park Shin Hye
  6. Shin Min Ah
  7. Park Ju Hyun
  8. Nam Ji Hyun
  9. Kim Young Dae
  10. Kim Jae Joong
  11. Kim Ji Eun
  12. Ji Seung Hyun
  13. Lee Se Young
  14. Ji Hyun Woo
  15. Im Soo Hyang
  16. Kim Jun Han
  17. Lee Soon Jae
  18. Jung Yu Mi
  19. Choi Jin Hee
  20. Byun Yo Han
  21. Heo Nam Jun
  22. Shin Hae Sun
  23. Park Seo Joon
  24. Son Naeun
  25. Lee Jin Uk
  26. Han Chae Young
  27. Kim Jae Young
  28. Park Ji Hwan
  29. Kim Do Hoon
  30. Yun Ji On

ALSO READ: Yoo Jae Suk, Jun Hyun Moo, Shin Dong Yup, claim top spots on October Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings; know TOP 30

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Saumya Saxena

Saumya is a Journalism and Mass Communication graduate, with a knack for digital storytelling and over a

...

Credits: Korean Business Research Institute
Advertisement

Latest Articles