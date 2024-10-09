Love Next Door's Jung Hae In, Good Partner's Jang Nara lead Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings for October; FULL LIST

The Korean Business Research Institute has released the highly anticipated drama actor brand reputation rankings for October, with Love Next Door star Jung Hae In maintaining his reign at the top of the list. The rankings, based on data analysis from September 9 to October 9, consider media coverage, interaction, participation, and community engagement among 50 actors.

Jung Hae In’s popularity continues to soar, with his brand reputation index climbing to an impressive 5,451,970 this month. Key phrases associated with him included his drama Love Next Door, co-star Jung So Min, and Choi Seung Hyo, highlighting his strong on-screen presence. The analysis also revealed that audiences were particularly drawn to his caring nature, good chemistry with his co-stars, and precious appeal, earning him a positivity score of 89.54 percent.

In second place, Good Partner star Jang Nara secured a brand reputation index of 3,772,034, holding firm in her position from the previous month. Her consistent ranking reflecting her steady influence and fan admiration.

Queen Woo actress Jeon Jong Seo followed closely in third place with a brand reputation index of 3,607,183, while Love Next Door’s leading lady Jung So Min ranked fourth, scoring 3,403,742.

Rounding out the top five was The Judge from Hell star Park Shin Hye, whose performance earned her a brand reputation index of 2,867,844.

With a mix of new stars and familiar faces leading the way, October’s rankings highlight the diverse talent captivating K-drama fans worldwide.

Here are the top 30 Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings for October:

Jung Hae In Jang Nara Jeon Jong Seo Jung So Min Park Shin Hye Shin Min Ah Park Ju Hyun Nam Ji Hyun Kim Young Dae Kim Jae Joong Kim Ji Eun Ji Seung Hyun Lee Se Young Ji Hyun Woo Im Soo Hyang Kim Jun Han Lee Soon Jae Jung Yu Mi Choi Jin Hee Byun Yo Han Heo Nam Jun Shin Hae Sun Park Seo Joon Son Naeun Lee Jin Uk Han Chae Young Kim Jae Young Park Ji Hwan Kim Do Hoon Yun Ji On

