Kim Young Dae, Park Ju Hyun’s mystery K-drama Perfect Family premieres with strong ratings

Kim Young Dae, Park Ju Hyun, Kim Byung Chul, and more starrer webtoon-based drama Perfect Family is off to a good start. According to the latest updates, the drama debuted with humble yet strong ratings on August 14. Now viewers look forward to if Perfect Family will be able to maintain the stronghold.

On August 14, Perfect Family premiered as KBS’ first Wednesday-Thursday drama in two years. Although it didn’t have a predecessor to inherit viewers from, with its first episode it recorded 2.6 percent nationwide average ratings. This promising start indicates that Kim Byung Chul, Park Ju Hyun, Kim Young Dae, and more cast are looking forward to a new hit.

Adapted from a popular webtoon of the same name, Perfect Family depicts a unique mystery. A seemingly ideal family with three people begins shattering their harmony when the daughter gets entangled in a murder case.

Park Ju Hyun headlines the mystery drama as the female protagonist Choi Sun Hee. She is a model student who constantly achieves accolades and honors. Although with her academic success, she has come a long way, she was an orphan before her current parents adopted her. SKY Castle co-actors Kim Byung Chul and Yoon Se Ah reunite in this drama to portray Choi Sun Hee’s adoptive parents.

Meanwhile, Kim Young Dae takes on the role of Park Kyung Ho. He goes to the same school as Choi Sun Hee, where he is quite an influential figure. Coming from a wealthy family with good looks, things seem to come easy for him. Although he had a rebellious phase while attending his middle school overseas, he changed after meeting Choi Sun Hee. He was instantly smitten by her charm and didn’t hesitate to fall in love. He confessed to her many times, only to get rejected.

Despite rejecting him, Choi Sun Hee’s world crumbles down when Park Kyung Ho meets with a tragic end. With this dramatic turn, Perfect Family will unfold many secrets hiding in the family, that will leave the daughter heavily unsettled.

Meanwhile, the second episode of Perfect Family airs on August 15 at 9:50 P.M.KST (6:20 P.M. IST).

