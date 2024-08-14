7 highest rated Korean dramas on Netflix to watch right now: Squid Game, Sweet Home, and more

Korean dramas have taken the world by storm in the last few years. Squid Game, Sweet Home, Reply 1988, Crash Landing on You, and more, the list goes on. With its surging popularity, viewers are often looking for the next big show to watch. Here we have made a comprehensive list of the highest-rated Korean dramas on Netflix.

7 highest-rated Korean dramas on Netflix that will have you hooked instantly

1. Reply 1988 (IMDb: 9.1)

It’s no surprise that this feel-good slice-of-life tops the list of highest-rated Korean dramas on Netflix. With Reply 1988, you get a rare chance to travel back to your childhood - the nostalgia and the simplicity of life.

Hyeri, Park Bo Gum, Ryu Jun Yeol, Go Kyung Pyo, and Lee Dong Hwi star as a group of friends, growing out of their teenage. They reside in the same neighborhood, where their parents also share close and deep bonds.

Reply 1988 captures the essence of the 1980s in South Korea, a time marked by political turmoil. Yet, amidst the chaos, the residents of Ssangmungdong continued to navigate their everyday lives, filled with ups and downs, victories and challenges.

2. Crash Landing on You (IMDb: 8.7)

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin’s bittersweet romance ranks second on the list of highest-rated Korean dramas on Netflix. This absolute top-secret love story revolves around Yoon Se Ri (played by Son Ye Jin), a chaebol heiress, who accidentally lands in North Korea while paragliding and her lover.

Advertisement

Ri Jung Hyeok (played by Hyun Bin), a North Korean special army officer takes on a vow to hide and protect her while falling in love in the process. If real-life sweethearts Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin’s pairing isn’t enough to summon you, it also has a cameo by Kim Soo Hyun, the K-drama heartthrob.

3. Kingdom (IMDb: 8.3)

Ju Ji Hoon and Bae Doona starrer zombie apocalypse thriller Kingdom secures a place on the list of highest-rated Korean dramas on Netflix. The exhilarating story revolves around a crown prince and his kingdom infiltrated by the living dead.

Amid political warfare, Crown Prince Lee Chang (played by Ju Ji Hoon) discovers a strange plague taking over the land. In the face of a massive zombie outbreak, humble physician Seo Bi becomes his solo companion to annihilate the flesh eaters.

4. Queen of Tears (IMDb: 8.3)

Within months of release, Queen of Tears landed a solid spot among the best Korean series on Netflix. Here, Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won’s swoon-worthy romance goes downhill after 3 years of marriage. Hong Hae In, a chaebol heiress who married their family conglomerate’s legal director Baek Hyun Woo, tries to put her trust once again in her husband.

Advertisement

But does he have the same intention? Queen of Tears narrates a chaotic rom-com story filled with family secrets, spicy romance, heartbreaks, laughter, and more.

5. Squid Game (IMDb: 8.0)

One of the biggest Netflix originals ever created, Squid Game garnered massive attention upon its premiere back in 2021. The exciting plot revolves around 456 financially challenged players who participate in a real-life deadly game in order to win huge cash money.

Featuring an impressive cast that includes Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Gong Yoo, and Lee Yoo Mi, this series presents a fresh take on the survival genre, crafted by Emmy-winning writer Hwang Dong Hyuk.

After 3 years of wait, the series is now returning with its season 2 set to premiere on December 26. A follow-up third season will also arrive shortly in 2025. With Squid Game becoming a global phenomenon, more OTT fans began searching for the best Korean dramas on Netflix.

6. All of Us Are Dead (IMDb: 7.5)

Advertisement

When a zombie outbreak attacks a high school, chaos ensues as terrified students try to survive. A group of classmates plans their next steps to get out of the school and ask for help, while the whole city is gradually taken over by the flesh-eaters.

All of Us Are Dead is a mind-boggling Netflix series that offers you the opportunity to indulge in good horror and brilliant performances by young talents like Park Solomon, Lee Yoo Mi, Choi Yi Hyun, Park Ji Hu, and more.

7. Sweet Home (IMDb: 7.3)

Looking for something with thrill and horror? Netflix has Sweet Home for you. This fantasy series with a dark twist will make your hair stand up. Headlined by Song Kang, Lee Do Hyun, and Go Min Si, this jolting drama is about monsters.

When the humans start transforming into flesh eaters, a troubled teenage boy along with his neighbors tries to fight back in order to hold onto humanity. Premiered in 2020, this apocalyptic series also stars Lee Jin Wook, Park Gyu Young, Go Yoon Jung, Lee Si Young, Kim Si A, Kim Sung Cheol, and more talented stars.

Having premiered in 2020, season 2 arrived in December 2023, while Sweet Home Season 3 was released just a month ago on July 19.

Advertisement

Conclusion

These are some of the highest-rated Korean dramas on Netflix that you should not miss. When you are finished add more dramas like The Glory, Mr. Queen, Business Proposal, My Demon, and Alchemy of Souls, among others. So why wait? Tune in now and start your K-drama marathon.