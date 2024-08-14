5 Reasons to watch Kim Young Dae, Park Ju Hyun, Kim Byung Chul and Yoon Se Ah’s murder mystery K-drama Perfect Family

The upcoming series Perfect Family is set to premiere on August 14th, airing on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9:50 PM KST (6:20 PM IST) on KBS2. It will also be available on Viki and Viu in selected regions for global viewers. This family murder mystery thriller promises to deliver exciting twists and turns as hidden secrets are revealed. Here are five reasons to add this thrilling series to your watchlist!

5 reasons to binge upcoming K-drama Perfect Family

1. Webtoon based plot

Based on the popular webtoon by Nyangpa and Joo Eun, serialized on Naver in 2020–2021 with the same title, Perfect Family is a mystery drama about a seemingly perfect family that starts to unravel when their daughter becomes involved in a murder.

Park Ju Hyun stars as Choi Sun Hee, a top student at her school, while Kim Byung Chul and Yoon Se Ah play her devoted adoptive parents, Choi Jin Hyuk and Ha Eun Joo. Choi Sun Hee's family appears happy and perfect to everyone, but they begin to doubt each other more and more after a friend of Sun Hee is murdered.

2. Interesting twists and turns

Perfect Family revolves around a murder case involving a high school student. Each character, with their own unique backstories, views the case from their individual perspectives and struggles to uncover the truth. As suspicions and misunderstandings escalate, the story builds to a climax filled with shocking and unexpected twists.

Advertisement

3. A family story with complex dynamics

Perfect Family presents its story in a unique format designed to appeal to viewers of all ages. Focused on a daughter’s murder case, the drama features multiple protagonists and complex relationships. With its surprising twists and engaging developments, it is poised to captivate and intrigue audiences across generations.

4. Star-studded cast

Viewers should also look forward to the performances of Kim Young Dae as Park Kyung Ho, Park Ju Hyun, Choi Ye Bin as Lee Soo Yeon, and Lee Si Woo as Ji Hyun Woo. Additionally, the diverse cast—including Yoon Sang Hyun as Choi Hyun Min, Kim Do Hyun as Shin Dong Ho, and a special appearance by Kim Myung Soo (INFINITE’s L) as Lee Sung Woo—adds to the excitement surrounding the drama.

5. Reunion of many actors

Perfect Family showcases remarkable chemistry between its actors and their characters. Viewers can look forward to seeing SKY Castle stars Kim Byung Chul and Yoon Se Ah reunite as a married couple on screen. In this drama, they play parents who make significant sacrifices for their daughter caught up in a murder case, offering a fresh dynamic and acting chemistry compared to their roles in SKY Castle.

Advertisement

Kim Young Dae will also reunite with two familiar faces. He previously starred with Park Ju Hyun in the historical K-drama The Forbidden Marriage. In this series, Kim Young Dae plays King Yi Heon, who, overwhelmed by grief after his wife’s death, imposes a marriage ban across his kingdom. Seven years later, he encounters a con artist named So Rang (Park Ju Hyun), who claims she can channel the spirit of his late wife (Kim Min Ju), the former crown princess.

In Perfect Family, Kim Young Dae takes on the role of Park Kyung Ho, a charming and attractive young man from a wealthy family. Despite a rebellious phase during his middle school years abroad, he reforms into a model student after meeting Choi Sun Hee (Park Ju Hyun) in high school. He falls for Sun Hee at first sight and repeatedly confesses his love, but is turned down each time.

Advertisement

Kim Young Dae will also reunite with his Penthouse co-star Choi Ye Bin. In *Penthouse*, Ye Bin plays Ha Eun Byeol, who has a crush on Kim Young Dae's character, Joo Seok Hoon. In Perfect Family, Choi Ye Bin takes on the role of Lee Soo Yeon, a childhood friend of Choi Sun Hee (Park Ju Hyun) from their days in an orphanage. Despite her bold personality and fighting skills, Soo Yeon harbors a deep-seated victim mentality and struggles with accepting sympathy or being overlooked.

ALSO READ: Kim Young Dae, Park Ju Hyun’s Perfect Family: Release date, time, cast, plot, where to watch and more