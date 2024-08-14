No Gain No Love character posters OUT: Shin Min Ah, Kim Young Dae, Lee Sang Yi and Han Ji Hyun have different perspectives on realtionships; See PICS

Shin Min Ah, the famous South Korean actress will soon be back with a new rom-com K-drama titled No Gain No Love with Kim Young Dae. No Gain No Love has finally unveiled the character posters featuring the lead stars Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae along with Lee Sang Yi and Han Ji Hyun who have different perspectives on relationships.

On August 14, 2024, No Gain No Love released character posters ahead of its premiere later this month.

The first poster displays Shin Min Ah as she transforms into Son Hae Young, a calculative woman who does not like losses in her life and love. She makes decisions in her life with special attention to the subsequent losses and profits.

In the poster, Shin Min Ah’s Son Hae Young stands in a convenience store aisle while her hands are full of different snacks and her favorite snack is on a buy one get one offer which makes her utterly satisfied. She smiles brightly for saving money on her snacks hinting at her calculative sense.

On the other hand, Kim Young Dae catches attention as the simple convenience store part-timer, Kim Ji Wook who accepts Hae Young’s marriage proposal to avoid problems. He is also in a convenience store like Son Hae Young’s poster, adding to the excitement as to what will happen between the two.

Kim Young Dae is diligently organizing jelly on the aisle in his look before his major makeover for becoming Hae Young’s fake husband.

The next character poster shows Lee Sang Yi as he becomes Bok Gyu Hyun, the charming chaebol heir, and CEO of Honeybee Education and Son Hae Young’s boss. He is shown getting ready in his spotless attire for work as he gazes through his wardrobe. He is a man who doesn’t believe in love and has stayed single with no marriage in his mind.

Contrasting him, Han Ji Hyun will portray Nam Ja Yeon, who is a romantic web novel writer. She is surrounded by love story books while being dressed in a cute purple attire. She is busy daydreaming about love in her poster hinting at her avid belief in love stories.

No Gain No Love is set to premiere on August 26, 2024, on tvN at 8:50 PM KST (5:20 PM IST). It will also be available for streaming on Prime Video in selected areas.

