‘Kind friend’: Seunghan’s alleged classmate joins fans in supporting singer post RIIZE exit

Seunghan’s sudden exit from RIIZE sent shockwaves through the K-pop world. Fans, who were eagerly waiting for his return to the group after a 10-month-long hiatus, are now protesting over this shocking turn of events. Amid the chaotic situation, an alleged classmate of the K-pop idol has spoken up about Seunghan’s real personality.

On October 19, during an in-person protest outside SM Entertainment’s premises, an alleged friend of Seunghan mjoined the protest. He shared with a fan that they both attended SOPA (School of Performing Arts Seoul) at the same time, providing proof for credibility.

He went on to say that he joined the protest due to Seunghan’s unfair exit from the group. “Seunghan is really a kind friend who welcomes all his friends who come to see him. He’s just someone who loves people,” he wrote in a message to a fellow protester.

He added, “He really doesn’t like drinking… He just loves his friends.” This statement was directed toward netizens who have criticized Seunghan with malicious comments, referencing an alleged pre-debut sighting.

Back in November 2023, when Seunghan was already embroiled in another controversy, an alleged witness claimed that he used to smoke, drink publicly, and livestream without SM Entertainment’s knowledge. This further escalated the situation, leading to his indefinite hiatus. More recently, another alleged witness claimed to have seen him buying alcohol late at night with girls.

Although none of these claims have been proven true, fans are grateful that his alleged SOPA classmate has stepped forward to shut down the rumors.

In the message to the fan, he also wrote that, since he didn’t hide his face during the protest, he hopes, “Gonggal-nim will take my words at face value and believe them.”

A fan who attended the same protest also vouched for this individual’s attendance. Taking to X, the user wrote, “Seunghan’s friend saw firsthand during his period of reflection that he was a kid who worked hard, put in effort, and had a gentle heart… so that says it all."

The fan also mentioned that the alleged classmate was sad to see his friend’s rights being trampled and humiliated, so he decided to join the protest.

