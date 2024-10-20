BLACKPINK’s Jennie leads October girl group member brand reputation rankings; aespa’s Karina, IVE’s Jang Wonyoung follow
BLACKPINK’s Jennie has jumped to the top on this month’s girl group member brand reputation rankings. Following her closely are aespa’s Karina, IVE’s Jang Wonyoung, and more.
BLACKPINK’s Jennie has landed the top spot on girl group member brand reputation rankings for October, thanks to the soaring success of her latest single Mantra. On the other hand, aespa’s Karina, and IVE’s Jang Wonyoung have claimed the second and third spots. Among the top 30 are BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Rosé, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon, and more popular K-pop idols.
On October 20, the Korean Business Research Institute announced the brand reputation rankings for K-pop girl group members. The list was determined through a detailed analysis of media coverage, community awareness indexes, consumer participation, and communication of 680 girl group members, analyzing massive data collected from September 20 to October 20.
According to the analysis, BLACKPINK’s Jennie is leading this month’s ranking. She jumped to the top with a 14,171,457 brand reputation index, enjoying a whopping 409.24 percent rise in her score since September.
Her positivity-negativity analysis has unveiled a 92.07 percent positive reaction. The high-ranking phrases included in Jennie’s keyword analysis are Mantra, BLACKPINK, and LA, while the highest-ranking related terms included comeback, sexy, and prove.
aespa’s Karina, who topped last month’s rankings, has claimed the second spot for this month. With a 3.52 percent ris ein her score since last month, her total brand reputation index is 6,741,019.
Meanwhile, IVE’s Jang Wonyoung took the third place with a 5.60 percent increase in hers core since Septmbere, brimming down her brand rpeutaion index for October to 6,207,794.
BLACKPINK’s Lisa came in fourth after witnessing a whopping 953.80 rise in her score and brand reputation index of 5,044,161. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa rounded up the top 5, jumping to fifth place with a staggering 728.83 percent increase in her score since September, bringing her brand reputation index to 4,787,159.
Know the top 30 here:
- BLACKPINK’s Jennie
- aespa’s Karina
- IVE’s Jang Won Young
- BLACKPINK’s Lisa
- MAMAMOO’s Hwasa
- aespa’s Winter
- IVE’s An Yu Jin
- Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
- cignature’s Jeewon
- BLACKPINK’s Rosé
- LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon
- BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
- NMIXX’s Sullyoon
- Red Velvet’s Irene
- IVE’s Rei
- KISS OF LIFE’s Natty
- IVE’s Gaeul
- TWICE’s Nayeon
- TWICE’s Mina
- TWICE’s Momo
- Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun
- Girls’ Generation’s YoonA
- FIFTY FIFTY’s Hana
- LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura
- aespa’s Ningning
- aespa’s Giselle
- OH MY GIRL’s YooA
- FIFTY FIFTY’s Keena
- LE SSERAFIM’s Hong Eunchae
- fromis_9’s Lee Chaeyoung
