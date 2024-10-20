BLACKPINK’s Jennie leads October girl group member brand reputation rankings; aespa’s Karina, IVE’s Jang Wonyoung follow

Explore All Fashion Categories

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in her minimal blue midi dress proves sometimes less is truly more

Khushi Kapoor looks bewitching in black bodycon dress paired with YSL bag and proves killer style is part of her DNA

Airport fashion face off: Kiara Advani's chic semi formal look vs Rashmika Mandanna's bold streetwear; who nailed travel style better?

Shraddha Kapoor looks like belle of the ball in mesmerizing black velvet midi dress and we are completely swooning over her

Priyanka Chopra Jonas effortlessly transitions from shimmery gown to relaxed Dior co-ord set proving she can slay both worlds

Exclusive: Genelia Deshmukh and Neha Dhupia reveal their one big fashion no-no and blending traditional with contemporary elements

Katrina Kaif owns the moment in Johanna Ortiz's draped floral silk maxi dress worth Rs 1,72,818

Top 7 hair color trends inspired by Bollywood celebs like Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani and more to give your look a makeover

Sara Tendulkar’s birthday getaway is all about turning heads in her glam maxi dress and fabulous beachwear