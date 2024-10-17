SM Entertainment updates on RIIZE and Seunghan impersonator lawsuits; warns against malicious comments, threats, and defamation

Amid the situation surrounding Seunghan’s exit from RIIZE, SM Entertainment has issued official statements detailing the legal actions they have been taking against malicious commenters. Fans have announced boycott plans against the agency after Seunghan, who was supposed to return to the boy band after ending his hiatus, left the group repeatedly due to hate comments from netizens. Fans criticized the agency for not taking any action. Will their recent statement change the situation?

On October 17, taking to their official social media handles, SM Entertainment shared a statement detailing the legal action being taken regarding the infringement of rights of Seunghan.

“Since his debut, we have been continuously monitoring malicious posts and comments that include false information, personal attacks, insults, and slander against Seunghan. We have already collected a substantial amount of evidence and are proceeding with legal action, including filing complaints against various illegal activities,” the agency mentioned.

They added that individuals impersonating his acquaintances to spread misinformation and damage his character are committing clear criminal acts. So they plan on continuing the legal actions without any settlements or leniency.

Read SM Entertainment’s statement here:

At the same time, SM Entertainment also announced legal action against defamation of RIIZE, which is officially a six-piece group now following Seunghan’s exit. In their statement, the agency reiterated that they have been monitoring malicious activities and filing lawsuits against them.

“In particular, we would like to inform you that some individuals who impersonated acquaintances of RIIZE members on Instagram and wrote false information, as well as individuals whose illegal actions have been confirmed, have been identified and forwarded to the prosecution,” the agency stated.

They once again emphasized that they will continue to take measures against defaming content and videos tagging the members on platforms like X, Instagram, and YouTube, domestically and internationally.

Read SM Entertainment’s statement here:

For the unversed, last week, the agency announced that Seunghan who went on an indefinite hiatus due to some controversies surrounding his pre-debut activities, is set to return. He was gearing up to rejoin RIIZE starting this November, However, just two days later on October 13, he permanently withdrew from the group after facing malicious comments regarding his return.

