King the Land actress and voice artist Jang Mi Ja passes away at 84; succumbs to chronic disease

Veteran actress and voice artist Jang Mi Ja has passed away at the age of 84, as per a South Korean broadcasting company report on January 27, 2025. She had a long and illustrious career of 66 years and greatly contributed to the entertainment industry. Her demise will not only sadden her family but also her fans and fellow co-stars who have enjoyed seeing her on-screen.

As per the Korean Broadcasting Actors’ Union, Jang Mi Ja was suffering from a chronic ailment, which led to her death. As per reports, Park Woong and their two sons are currently attending the visitors at Jongno-gu, Seoul, where a memorial has been arranged for her. Her body lies at the Seoul National University Hospital and the funeral procession will take place on January 29 at 6 AM. Her final resting place will be the Seoul City Cemetery.

Besides being an actor, Jang Mi Ja was also a voice artist, just like her husband, Park Woong. The two of them often performed on theater stages. Their last appearance together was in the play Dancing Silver Portrait last year. Jang Mi Ja was also known for her dynamic drama or movie roles, especially as a stern mother-in-law in Clinic for Married Couples: Love and War. The character made her a household name and earned her the title of 'the nation’s mother-in-law.'

The talented actress efficiently switched between television and film. She made memorable appearances in several acclaimed K-dramas, including Toji, The Second Republic, King the Land, The Sons of Sol Pharmacy House, Believe in Love and The Light in Your Eyes. She began her acting career with stage performances in 1959. Four years later, in 1963, she joined DBS Dong-A Broadcasting as one of its pioneering voice artists. Following media consolidation, she was reclassified as part of KBS's sixth generation of voice actors.

She was also actively involved in theaters, from being a member of the Theater Actors’ Association to leading a theater company called Samgaksan. She delivered amazing stage performances in plays like The Bird That Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Drying Peppers, Golden Pond and Human Time.

