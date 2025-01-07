Girls' Generation's YoonA reveals taking career break after King the Land to 'recharge physically'; plans to go full throttle this year

The recently released episode of Hyeri's Hyell's Club features Girls' Generation/SNSD's YoonA in a candid conversation with host Hyeri of Reply 1988. Episode 36, released on January 7, included lighthearted talks about whether YoonA wears slippers to the washroom, as well as serious discussions about career breaks.

The episode opened with an enthusiastic embrace between the two idol-actresses, who were clearly happy to see each other after some time. As they got comfortable, Hyeri asked the question on every YoonA fan's mind since her last acting project, King the Land (2023), where she starred alongside 2PM's Lee Jun Ho. YoonA explained that her sudden break was due to her exhausting work schedule. She shared, "I did seven or eight productions in two to three years. So I thought I needed to recharge physically, so I decided to take a break, and a year has passed."

Watch the entire episode here:

She also mentioned that the break was necessary for her to rest and come back in full force. Regarding her future plans, she said, "Now that I've had enough rest, I'm going to go full throttle again." However, this time she decided not to overexert herself and ease back into her normal working flow little by little.

At the beginning of the episode, YoonA revealed that she had contemplated whether it was the right time to feature on the show, as she wanted to appear when she had projects to promote. However, when she realized that she had only been resting for the past year and had not been part of any projects, she decided to say yes to appearing on Hyeri's Hyell's Club immediately. YoonA will next be seen in the time-slip rom-com drama A Tyrant's Chef.

ALSO READ: Kang Han Na joins time-slip drama A Tyrant's Chef with YoonA; production on hold amid Park Sung Hoon's NSFW controversy