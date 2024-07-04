King the Land's Lee Junho celebrates 11 years of acting debut; shares lovely photo to mark milestone

Lee Junho started off as a K-pop idol and made his debut in the entertainment industry as a member of the popular group 2PM. Eventually, he also took up acting and July 4 2024 marks his 11th screen debut. Over the years he has impressed with his appearances in hit K-dramas like Good Manager, Wok of Love and his latest hit King the Land.

Lee Junho shares pictures to mark his 11th year as an actor

On July 4, Lee Junho's official Instagram posted pictures of the idol and the actor with a cake in his hand and with a background full of decorations to mark his 11-year of screen debut. The caption read that it has been 11 years since Lee Junho played the role of a Squirrel on screen. The post also raised excitement for his upcoming project Cashero as it asked fans to eagerly anticipate the release. See the post below.

More about Lee Junho and his upcoming project Cashero

Lee Junho made his debut in 2008 as a member of 2PM. The group is known for their tracks like My House, Make It and more. He started off his acting career in 2003 with the film Cold Eyes. Since then he has been a part of various popular K-dramas.

Cashero is expected to be released in 2025 and is currently under production. Lee Junho will be taking on the role of Kang Sang Woong who is an ordinary community centre official who had a dream of buying his own house. One day he suddenly possesses supernatural power but along with that, he also starts to lose money.

Cashero is being directed by Lee Chang Min, who is also known for Welcome to Waikiki, Monthly Magazine Home and more. The drama is adapted from the webtoon Cashero which is written by Lee Hoon and illustrated by No Hye Ok.

