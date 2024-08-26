BTS' SUGA's DUI case likely to be forwarded to prosecutors as police says 'no further investigation needed'; know more

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of alcohol consumption and driving under the influence.

Yongsan Police have provided an update on BTS' SUGA's DUI case. The rapper was stopped on August 6, 2024, for riding an electric scooter while under the influence. On August 26, TV Chosun reported that Yongsan Police plan to forward SUGA’s case to prosecutors within the week.

The police revealed that SUGA’s investigation has concluded, and no further inquiry is necessary. They also clarified that SUGA’s seated scooter does not require a license plate, addressing and resolving any additional controversy regarding the vehicle.

On August 23, BTS' SUGA visited the Yongsan Police Station for questioning regarding his case of riding an electric scooter under the influence. The rapper bowed to the media and apologized for the situation. He also issued a second apology on Weverse to his fans and supporters. Although it was initially reported that SUGA would appear on August 22, that information was later corrected. The rapper was found on the street on August 6, operating an electric scooter while intoxicated.

The lawyer representing BTS' SUGA is the same one who previously represented former Super Junior member Kangin. This lawyer, known for specializing in criminal cases within the entertainment industry, also handled Kangin's case in 2016. Kangin was involved in a DUI incident where he crashed into a streetlight near a convenience store in Sinsa-dong. He was fined 7 million KRW and chose not to appeal the sentence after the initial trial.

Advertisement

BTS’ SUGA was caught by authorities for riding an electric scooter under the influence. Yongsan Police Station officially charged him with violating the Road Traffic Act, revoked his license, and imposed a fine. The artist admitted to the wrongdoing and expressed that he was unaware of the law. Despite this, he apologized to his fans for his irresponsible behavior and promised to improve.

SUGA began his service in the South Korean military on September 22, 2023, as a public service worker, with an expected discharge around 2025. Before enlisting, he released his debut solo album under his producer name, August D, on April 21, 2023. SUGA is currently completing his mandatory military service.

He began basic training at the Nonsan Training Center in Chungcheongnam-do in March 2023 and is now serving as a social service worker. Those in this role work from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and can return home after their shift. SUGA is scheduled to be discharged in June 2025.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: 'Thank you SUGA': PSY shows support for BTS rapper at Summer Swag concert amid ongoing DUI case