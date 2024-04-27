TMKOC fame Jennifer Mistry shocked over Gurucharan Singh’s missing report

Gurucharan Singh, who is still remembered for playing Roshan Singh Sodhi on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has gone missing. The news of this mishap surfaced after Singh’s father filed a police complaint. While his family and friends are busy searching for the actor, his former co-actress and friend, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal has reacted to the report. Gurucharan and Jennifer played Mr and Mrs Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. They bid adieu to the sitcom in 2020 and 2023 respectively.

Jennifer Mistry hopes for Gurucharan’s Singh’s well being

In an interaction with Etimes, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal said that the news of Gurucharan Singh’s disappearance shocked her. She just hoped and prayed for his safety and well-being. The actress stated, “I just pray that there is some misunderstanding and he is doing fine. He is very spiritual and a good human being,”

Talking about not being in contact with Singh since June last year, Mistry shared, “He sent me a congratulatory message in February on Taarak Mehta completing 4000 episodes. Apart from that we did not message each other or were not in touch.”

Gurucharan Singh has been out of sight since April 22

Gurucharan Singh was supposed to fly from Delhi to Mumbai on April 22. However, he neither reached the city nor returned to his home in Delhi. His father lodged a police complaint in the Palam area of New Delhi. It contained information regarding the actor’s sudden disappearance. He was last spotted carrying a backpack at Delhi Airport. Police have begun their investigation. They are reviewing CCTV footage as well as tracing call records of the 50-year-old actor.

For the unversed, Gurcharan Singh portrayed the role of a fun-loving man and a caring husband, Roshan Singh Sodhi on Asit Kumarr Modi’s show. He was one of the founding cast members of the sitcom. The actor gained a lot of recognition for his character. He left the show in 2013 but was brought back on public demand the next year. Gurucharan made a final exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2020. He was replaced by Balwinder Singh Suri.

