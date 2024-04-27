Chiyaan Vikram commences shoot for upcoming film Veera Dheera Sooran

Ever since the announcement of Chiyaan Vikram’s 62nd film with director S.U. Arun Kumar, fans have been eagerly waiting for updates regarding the project. A few days ago, the makers unveiled a fiery title teaser, announcing Veera Dheera Sooran as the official title for the film.

Now, in an exciting update from the project, the film has officially gone on floors. In a video shared by Chiyaan Vikram on his social media, the actor could be seen arriving at the shooting spot, swarmed by fans and well-wishers.

Chiyaan Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran goes on floors

In the video shared online, Vikram’s new avatar for the film suggests the role of a rough and rugged man from a village. It is perhaps too early to speculate but it is likely that Vikram will portray the character of ‘Veera’ from Veera Dheera Sooran.

The reason for this speculation is the confirmed cast for the movie. The film also stars SJ Suryah and Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles, who will then perhaps portray the characters of Dheera and Sooran.

More about Veera Dheera Sooran

Veera Dheera Sooran is an upcoming Tamil language film starring Chiyaan Vikram, SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Dushara Vijayan in important roles among other talented actors. The film has been written and directed by S.U.

Arun Kumar recently delivered the stellar film Chittha starring Siddharth in the lead role. Riya Shibu is producing the film under the HR Pictures banner while GV Prakash has been roped in to compose the music for the film. Theni Eshwar has been tasked with the cinematography whereas Prasanna GK will essay the role of the film’s editor.

Chiyaan Vikram’s upcoming projects

Chiyaan Vikram will next be seen in the film Thangalaan, written and directed by Pa Ranjith. The film also stars Malavika Mohanan and Parvathy Thiruvothu in key roles among others. Thangalaan has been postponed numerous times, raising questions about what is going wrong behind the scenes for the film.

