Rakshit Shetty has acted in, directed, and produced several films but 777 Charlie will always be a special film for many reasons. This 2022 film starring Rakshit Shetty and yes, Charlie, a dog, in the lead roles won hearts across the nation for its compelling narration.

Now, to make things more special, the much-loved 777 Charlie will be released in Japan for the very first time. According to reports, the film is expected to be released nationwide across Japan on June 28th.

777 Charlie to release in Japan on THIS date

After winning the hearts of many people in India, the film is expected to spread this amazing tale of friendship to Japan. Previously, Prashanth Neel’s KGF films and Rishab Shetty’s Kantara enjoyed a solid response in Japan among the Kannada movies.

Now, it looks like the Kiranraj K-directed 777 Charlie is all set to add to this rich list.

More about 777 Charlie

777 Charlie is a Kannada language film starring Rakshit Shetty, Charlie, Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B Shetty, Danish Sait, and others in key roles. The film follows the story of Dharma, a lonely man with no sense of purpose or direction. He lives in an unhomely home and spends his days sleeping or drinking away. This changes when an abused puppy, Charlie, unknowingly enters his life. How an insufferable Dharma comes to love Charlie and how Charlie transforms Dharma’s life for the better form the crux of this emotional, gut-wrenching tale. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

777 Charlie has been written and directed by Kiranraj K and produced by Rakshit Shetty under the Paramvah Studios banner. The music for the film has been composed by Nobin Paul.

Rakshit Shetty’s upcoming projects

Rakshit Shetty will next be seen in the film Richard Anthony, where he will portray the titular role. Richard Anthony will serve as both a prequel and a sequel to Rakshit Shetty’s debut directorial cult classic Ulidavaru Kandanthe. According to reports, the film is expected to release in late 2024 or early 2025.

Ulidavaru Kandanthe was released in 2014 and despite receiving good responses from the critics, the wacky characterization of the lead character, followed by the non-linear screenplay structure did not suit the palette of the audience at the time. However, as time has passed, the film has garnered quite the following, with many craving another Rakshit Shetty directorial.

ALSO READ: Kantara actor Rishab Shetty meets Malayalam star Mohanlal; calls it ‘an honor and a pleasure’