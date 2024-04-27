'We’ve Been Through It All': Blue Bloods Stars Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan React to Show Ending After 14 Years

It is not just the viewers who are upset as the long-running police drama series comes to an end. Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan, who have been associated with the series Blue Bloods, have recently expressed their emotions during their recent interview.

The two stars spoke of their feelings that are attached to the set and with the crew, while also opening up about the closeness they all share.

Blue Bloods’ stars share their experience

During their recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan brought along a bag filled with memories from the set of Blue Bloods.

While discussing a lot of stuff with the host, the stars even shared a clip from the final season of the CBS police drama. While looking at the shots from the 14th season, Barrymore asked both stars, “I think everybody’s really upset and sad, but also happy and satiated?”

Replying to her, Wahlberg, who plays the role of Danny Reagan in the series, stated that they are “More upset and sad” than ever.

While talking about a lot of events like "weddings, births, deaths, and everything," Moynahan stated, "I think it's more saying goodbye to the people behind the characters." adding that they all have "created such a family on set with each other and the crew."

While talking about a lot of events like “weddings, births, deaths, and everything,” Moynahan stated, “I think it’s more saying goodbye to the people behind the characters.” adding that they all have “created such a family on set with each other and the crew.”

“We’ve been through it all with each other,” Moynahan stated.

About the final season of Blue Bloods

As reported by the Hollywood Reporter, insiders close to the show stated that the renewal for the 14th and final season of Blue Bloods was only possible because the star and key producers decided to have a significant pay cut.

As per the report, it was a 25% pay cut, that they all jointly accepted, just so that the series could be renewed for a final season.

The show is coming to an end with its 18-episode season, which will be divided into two parts. The first 10 episodes will air in spring, and the remaining 8 will come out in the autumn.

This news was out in November, following which Tom Selleck, who plays the role of Frank Raegan, stated, “For the past 13 years, it has been an honor and a privilege to work on” the Blue Bloods set.

He also said that the series doesn’t just “celebrates the men and women who protect and serve in New York City,” but tells its viewers the “importance of family.”

