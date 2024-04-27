Priyanka Chopra reveals most surprising thing after becoming mother to Malti Marie; says Nick Jonas helped her 'sail'

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie, in January 2022. Since then, the couple has often shared glimpses of their little one on social media, much to the delight of the fans.

In a recent conversation, Priyanka revealed the most surprising thing about becoming a mother. She also expressed how Nick has made her calmer and helped her “sail.”

Priyanka Chopra on her sleep pattern after becoming a mother to Malti Marie

In a recent episode of the Read The Room podcast by Cavanaugh James, Priyanka Chopra was asked the most surprising thing about motherhood. In response, Priyanka mentioned that she couldn’t sleep the way she used to. Priyanka admitted to being a light sleeper and said that she was extremely alert, able to hear everything, including cries.

Sharing about how she has woken up in the middle of the night, Priyanka stated, "There's no reason, but I am just like (gasps) 'Everything okay?' I look into the camera, 'Oh, it's 2 am, okay.' 'Oh, she's (Malti Marie) still asleep; it's 4:30.' Why do I want to wake up at 7:30? Because she's up."

Priyanka revealed that she used to be up all night and then sleep at 10 am.

Priyanka Chopra about husband Nick Jonas making her calmer

During the same conversation, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she has always been someone who “brings people together.” She expressed her passion for the community and added that whenever she visits town, her friends and family usually gather together. PC claimed that she and Nick Jonas have always been that way.

Talking about her husband, Priyanka continued, “But he has this incredible ability to diffuse a situation, and he taught me to communicate in a calmer way. I am a tornado. He helped me navigate my winds, and now I sail.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were recently in India for a short trip along with their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. They visited the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to seek blessings and also celebrated the festival of Holi with their family and friends.

