EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Isha Malviya, Parth Samthaan talk about first heartbreaks; latter says he listened to Rockstar songs
In an exclusive conversation with us, Parth Samthaan and Isha Malviya talked about their first heartbreaks and how they dealt with it. The two collaborated for the music video Jiya Laage Na.
Actress Isha Malviya, best known for her stint in Bigg Boss 17, was recently seen in a music video, Jiya Laage Na, with actor Parth Samthaan. Now, the actors sat down for a candid chat with Pinkvilla to talk about all their firsts. They also made a revelation about their first heartbreak and how they dealt with it. Read on to know all about it.
Isha Malviya and Parth Samthaan on first heartbreak
Both Parth Samthaan and Isha Malviya were really young when they got their hearts broken for the first time. On being asked about her first heartbreak, Isha Malviya said, “18 years, when I was 18.” Parth added, “Yeah, I think around the same, 19, I guess.”
On being asked how they dealt with it, without thinking, Isha replied instantly, ‘Happily,” and laughed. However, it was not a smooth ride for Parth. The Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actor said, “She toh dealt with it happily, main toh bohot... (I was very),” and Isha quipped, “Achha nahi lagta tha (it didn’t feel good), of course, but that’s not a full stop.” Then Parth continued, “Dukh bhare gaane sunke... Rockstar (listening to sad songs, Rockstar).”
Watch Parth Samthaan and Isha Malviya’s full interview here:
Talking about Isha’s love life, the actress recently broke up with Samarth Jurel. Their relationship came to light when the latter entered the Bigg Boss 17 house as a wildcard contestant. However, things took a turn for the worse after they came out of the house, with Samarth taking indirect digs at Isha on several occasions.
Recently, fans noticed that they unfollowed each other on social media, and when we reached out to Samarth, he confirmed that they broke up.
In the same interview with us, Isha also reacted to the viral video that showed Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar betting on Isha and Samarth's relationship inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. She said that she doesn't want to be on the wrong track in life because of someone's bet. If things are not working out, she is happy to leave instead of forcing it.
