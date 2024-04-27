Trigger Warning: This article includes references to harassment, depression, and anxiety

Krishna Mukherjee, known for her role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has made serious accusations against the makers of the Shubh Shagun series. She starred as the main character alongside Shehzada Dhami in the soap opera, but has been taking a break since then. Just recently, on April 26, she went on her Instagram account to speak out against the alleged harassment by the show's producers.

Krishna Mukherjee also revealed the real reason behind leaving the show. Sharing the shocking experience that she went through on the sets of Shubh Shagun, the actress called out the producer for ill-treating and harassing her.

Krishna Mukherjee's shocking revelations

In her Instagram post, which she shared on April 26, Krishna Mukherjee admitted to going into depression and opened up about battling anxiety due to the harassment by the producer of the show. Her lengthy post included details about not receiving her dues for five months. The actress went on to state that she was even locked in the makeup room when she was ill.

Krishna Mukherjee further revealed receiving threats from the producer of the show, making her scared of speaking up about the incident. She wrote in her post, "I never had the courage to speak my heart out but today I decided not to hold it back anymore. I am going through tough times and the last one and a half year was not at all easy for me. I am depressed, and anxious and cried my heart out when I was alone. It all started when I started doing my last show Shubh Shagun for Dangal TV."

The actress concluded her post by saying that she felt unsafe on the sets and thus quit the show. The caption of her post read, "My hands are still shivering while writing this but I had to. I am suffering from Anxiety and Depression bcz of this. We hide our emotions and show the brighter side on social media. But this is the Reality. My family was asking me not to post bcz they are still scared what if these people harm you? But why should I be scared ? This is my right and I need justice. @kundan.singh.official."

Actors come in support of Krishna Mukherjee

As soon as Krishna Mukherjee shared the post on her social media, several actors and her colleagues from the industry showed their support in the comments section. Shraddha Arya wrote, "That’s Terrible , let’s all get together and serve them right!!!! You’re not alone @krishna_mukherjee786 !!!." Aditi Bhatia mentioned, "justice needs to be served. Makes me sick knowing what you’ve been through."

On the other hand, Ridhima Pandit showed her support by dropping a note that read, "What the actual F*^k !!! This man needs to be punished n dealt with legally.. very good that you spoke about the abuse.. all the producers always have unity amongst them.. so should we and get after this piece of shit."

Further, other actors who reacted to Krishna's post include Rajiv Adatia, Avika Gor, Shireen Mirza, Pavitra Punia, Shardul Pandit, Niti Taylor, and many others.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

