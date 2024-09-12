LE SSERAFIM takes over 2024 MTV VMA: Sets stage ablaze with performances to CRAZY and 1-800-hot-n-fun at pre-show

LE SSERAFIM performed at the 2024 MTV Video Music Award pre-show and set the stage on fire with performances to CRAZY and 1-800-hot-n-fun. This was their first time performing at the MTV Video Music Award. The group is known for their energetic performances and catchy choreographies with which they set a spell on the audience.

On September 12 (IST), LE SERAFIM made their debut MTV Video Music Award performance. The group performed their hit tracks CRAZY and 1-800-hot-n-fun at the pre-show. Their performance was met with loud cheers from the audience and the members also gave their all in for the performance. With their energetic style and fiery charm, LE SSERAFIM effectively left their mark on the award show.

Watch their performances to CRAZY and 1-800-hot-n-fun below.

BLACKPINK's Lisa also performed at the MTV Video Music Awards for the first time. She stole the fans' hearts with performances to her latest tracks Rockstar and New Woman.

LE SSERAFIM debuted in May 2022 with their first EP Fearless. The album sold multiple copies during its pre-release and sold a whopping 175,000 copies on its release day. The girl group consists of five members Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae. Previously Kin Ga Ram was the sixth member of the but later departed and the group currently has five members.

In October 2022, they released their second EP Antifragile followed by their Japanese debut with the Japanese version of their single Fearless January 2023.

LE SSERAFIM made their latest comeback on August 30 with their fourth mini album CRAZY. The latest album blends genres like pop and electronic music. It reflects LE SSERAFIM's strong image and growing influence in the K-pop scene.

