LE SSERAFIM becomes fastest K-pop girl group to have 3 albums entering Billboard 200 top 10 with CRAZY debuting at no 7

LE SSERAFIM recently made their comeback with their fourth mini-album CRAZY. The album is soaring high on music charts, cementing the group’s name in the realm of global music. Most recently, the EP debuted at no. 7 on this week’s Billboard 200. With this, the group has reached many new milestones, only achieved by a few before.

According to an update on September 9, LE SSERAFIM’s latest mini-album CRAZY has debuted at no. 7 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums Chart. With this, the dynamic quintet is now the fastest K-pop girl group which managed to have 3 different albums entering the chart’s top 10. Previously, their first studio album UNFORGIVEN debuted at No. 6 and their third mini-album EASY debuted at No. 8 on the chart.

There’s only one girl group in K-pop that has three different albums entering the prestigious music chart, and that is TWICE. However, LE SSERAFIM managed to achieve the feat within two years of their debut; they are now the fastest to reach the milestone.

Congratulations LE SSERAFIM!

This also marks their highest and biggest week in the United States. According to Nielsen Music, during the week ending on September 5, CRAZY earned a total of 47,000 equivalent album units. Among those are 38,000 traditional album sales and 9,000 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units - which translates to 12.08 million on-demand audio streams throughout the week.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, this is overall LE SSERAFIM’s 4th overall entry on Billboard 200. Previously their smash-hit second EP ANTIFRAGILE also peaked at No. 14 on the chart.

Aside from the Top 200 Albums, the group’s 4th mini-album CRAZY has also entered some top spots on different charts. The EP has debuted atop Billboard’s Top Albums Sales chart, which means it is the best-selling album for this week in the United States.

Released on August 30, 2024, LE SSERAFIM’s CRAZY is their 4th EP and second album release of this year after EASY. It features a total of 5 songs, including the title track Crazy, Chasing Lightning, Pierrot, 1-800-hot-n-fun, and Crazier.

Following the album’s success, the group is now set to perform the songs at their VMAs debut.

ALSO READ: Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: BTS’ V’s fan cams get copyrighted, Yoo Ah In sentenced to 1 year in prison for drug usage, and more