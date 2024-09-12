VMAs 2024: BLACKPINK’s Lisa sets stage on fire with iconic debut performances of New Woman and ROCKSTAR; watch

BLACKPINK's Lisa can now add an electrifying VMAs performance to her impressive list of achievements this year. The 27-year-old Thai singer and rapper took the stage early in the night for her first solo performance at MTV’s Video Music Awards 2024. Dressed in an eye-catching all-red outfit, she launched into a two-song medley, starting with her recent single New Woman.

Wearing a red fringe top with matching red leather sleeves, and starting her performance seated in a red chair in front of a red mirror, the Korean pop solo superstar kicked things off with her Rosalía collaboration. She soon joined a group of black-clad dancers at center stage for an energetic chair routine.

Lisa quickly transitioned into her hit summer single ROCKSTAR, turning up the energy and lighting up the stage with impressive fire effects. Known for her powerhouse dance moves, the global pop star delivered a dynamic performance, featuring a high-energy dance break with a group of background dancers. Performing in front of a large star at center stage and with flames blazing behind her, Lisa showcased her signature air-guitar choreography, all while surrounded by her stylish, leather-clad dancers.

While 2024 marks Lisa’s first solo performance at the VMAs, she’s no stranger to the stage as a member of BLACKPINK. In 2022, Lisa, the maknae of the group, along with Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé, took the stage to perform their hit single Pink Venom at the VMAs.

ROCKSTAR is nominated for four awards at this year’s Video Music Awards: Best K-pop, Best Editing, Best Art Direction, and Best Choreography. As a member of BLACKPINK, Lisa has already won four VMAs, with the group securing Song of the Summer in 2020 for How You Like That, Best Metaverse Performance in 2022 for Blackpink: The Virtual, and both Best Choreography and Group of the Year in 2023 for Pink Venom.

Lisa released New Woman last month and ROCKSTAR in June. ROCKSTAR was the first single from her new solo partnership with RCA Records. In December 2023, BLACKPINK renewed their exclusive contracts for group activities with YG Entertainment. However, it was later announced that all four members chose to part ways with the label for their solo endeavors.

2024 has been a whirlwind year for Lisa. From dropping new music to gearing up for her acting debut, the BLACKPINK star is fully committed to advancing her solo career. Within just two weeks of its release, the music video for ROCKSTAR surpassed 100 million views, marking a significant milestone for her. Now, Lisa is preparing for her acting debut in the upcoming HBO series The White Lotus Season 3. She has already wrapped up filming for her role in the series.

